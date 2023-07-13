Imagine Dragons: Hulu Watch Party on Roblox with exclusive content and limited edition items

Roblox, as a gaming platform, has constantly been engaging. From exciting games to exclusive events, it has been surprising the players for decades. Recently, the platform and Imagine Dragons, the American pop-rock band, announced their collaboration to celebrate the release of the band's Hulu Documentary. The experience created on the forum is Imagine Dragons: Hulu Watch Party.

The documentary showcases the band's journey from dive bars and casinos in Los Angeles to performing on the city's most prominent stage, Allegiant Stadium. The American director and producer Matt Eastin directed and produced the documentary. Players will see all the band members - Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzmon, and Ben McKee.

The Roblox experience offers players a watch party and the brand's limited items. The watch party will air between July 14, 2023, and July 16, 2023, starting at 4 PM PST, with the watch party beginning every hour. The watch party will only show clips of the documentary. Players can collect the free Space Helmet item "On Top of the World" and an exclusive UGC item.

A legendary collaboration: Imagine Dragons' Hulu watch party on Roblox

How to get the live in Vegas all-access pass item?

To get the free VIP pass item in the Roblox Imagine Dragons event, follow these easy steps:

Start by joining a server in the game. Once you're in the game, you must collect 25 VIP passes. The VIP passes are hidden all over the map and can be found in various locations such as trash cans, buildings, bus shelters, and even on the road. Mainly, the passes are spread across, and one needs to keep looking for the green light. The whole process should not take more than 5 to 10 minutes. Once you have collected all 25 VIP passes, head to the game's Green Room or the VIP Green Room. Optionally, you can blow up the Green Room if you want. Congratulations! You have now obtained the VIP pass item in the Roblox Imagine Dragons event.

The sharks shark hat - Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons @Imaginedragons our new Roblox experience is open NOW



collect custom items, unlock secret locations and destroy statues during this limited event.



While many existing players wanted this item for free, the developers released it as a limited item costing 250 Robux, the platform's currency. Beyond the controversy, 871 hats have been sold out of the 1000 units released for sale.

The limited item can only be resold 30 days after the purchase, called the holding period. Also, only players who have premium subscriptions on the platform can buy and sell items.

Players can follow these easy steps to buy the item:

Log in to your Roblox account using the website or the desktop app. Once you have logged in, you should be able to see the homepage. Click on the Marketplace tab to view the items catalog. Enter the item's name in the search bar and hit enter. Click on the green buy button and proceed to pay.

The limited item will be immediately added to the player's account.

Players can also buy Imagine Dragons' merchandise like Imagine Dragons Hat, Confetti Pop Hat - Imagine Dragons, Live in Vegas Dice T-Shirt - Imagine Dragons, Bones Zombie Suit - Imagine Dragons, Thunder Lightning Jacket - Imagine Dragons, and Live in Vegas T-Shirt.

