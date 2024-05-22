Infectious Smile: A Beginner’s Guide

Infectious Smile is a Roblox experience where you attempt to navigate a map while avoiding an infection that turns players hostile. Upon being infected, players sport a blank smile that faces their camera no matter where they turn. The infection can be difficult to avoid, especially if you are new to the game. Even if you are armed to the teeth and know the lay of the land, there is no guarantee of survival.

This guide aims to help newcomers avoid the infection and arm them with the required knowledge to successfully survive each game mode. Read on to learn all the basics of Infectious Smile, along with what its various mechanics entail.

Getting started in Infectious Smile

Official Infectious Smile cover (Image via Roblox)

The main objective of Infectious Smile is to reach the controlling tower and survive an earthquake while avoiding the Smile infection. While this sounds simple enough, in practice, it can be quite complicated.

Players must avoid the white bricks that are projected by camera stands to avoid being infected while traversing the map. Moreover, they must avoid fellow players who have been turned into smilers. Smilers can perform a grab attack that results in a Human player becoming a Smiler as well.

Once a player reaches the tower at the end of the map, their objective is fulfilled, and they win the game.

Game modes

The different game modes (Image via Roblox)

Main: Main mode is where the gameplay basics mentioned earlier are in full effect. It is the classic mode of the experience with no additional modifiers.

Main mode is where the gameplay basics mentioned earlier are in full effect. It is the classic mode of the experience with no additional modifiers. Elimination: After a 30-second post-spawn grace period, some players are randomly infected by the game, after which they must attempt to convert other players into Smilers. Simultaneously, the Human players must stave off Smilers and survive until the 5-minute timer is up.

After a 30-second post-spawn grace period, some players are randomly infected by the game, after which they must attempt to convert other players into Smilers. Simultaneously, the Human players must stave off Smilers and survive until the 5-minute timer is up. Build And Survive: Build and Survive is the mode where you must interact with the game’s crafting system to survive the onslaught of Smilers.

Infection

White Lava Bricks Cause Infection: Camera stands project white lava bricks that infect any player that comes in contact with them. These can be avoided by walking or platforming around the camera stand’s projection beam.

Camera stands project white lava bricks that infect any player that comes in contact with them. These can be avoided by walking or platforming around the camera stand’s projection beam. Orange Lava Bricks Kill The Infected: Orange Lava Bricks, a.k.a. Depressing Light, can instantly kill the Smilers. Human players can pass through unaffected.

Orange Lava Bricks, a.k.a. Depressing Light, can instantly kill the Smilers. Human players can pass through unaffected. Mutations: Infected players may receive one or more mutations, depending on the item consumed or the status of the infection. The different types of mutations include the Overseer Smiler, the Endangered Smiler, the Speedy Smiler, the Jumpy Smiler, and the Taser Smiler.

Weapons

Weapons available in the shop (Image via Roblox)

Two Weapon Archetypes: The various weapons available to the player can be segregated into two types: melee, and ranged. Ranged weapons are usually better at killing the infected, while melee ones are better suited for fending off enemies that are too close for comfort.

The various weapons available to the player can be segregated into two types: melee, and ranged. Ranged weapons are usually better at killing the infected, while melee ones are better suited for fending off enemies that are too close for comfort. Weapon Durability: Each melee weapon has a limited number of uses, as dictated by their durability, while ranged weapons have limited ammo. On a mechanical level, this prevents players from easily dispatching the infected without any resistance.

Each melee weapon has a limited number of uses, as dictated by their durability, while ranged weapons have limited ammo. On a mechanical level, this prevents players from easily dispatching the infected without any resistance. Weapon Acquisition: You can purchase weapons from the in-game shop or acquire them from dedicated spawn points. These spawn points remain consistent across games, leaving little in the way of randomness. Thus, it’s a good strategy to make a beeline toward your favored weapon spawn point to defend yourself.

Potions

Usable by Smilers and Humans: All players can access four different types of potions: ice, invisibility, speed, and jump potions.

All players can access four different types of potions: ice, invisibility, speed, and jump potions. Offensive Potions: The Ice potion doubles as a thrown weapon, allowing Smilers and Humans to freeze opponents caught within the potion’s radius.

The Ice potion doubles as a thrown weapon, allowing Smilers and Humans to freeze opponents caught within the potion’s radius. Utility-based Potions: The invisibility, speed, and jump potions have a unique effect that makes them useful in different ways. For instance, Smilers can use the invisibility potion to catch Humans by surprise, while the latter may use it to sneak past the former.

In-game shop

In-game shop menu (Image via Roblox)

Modifiers, Animations, and Skins Available: You can use Robux or Smile Coins to purchase animations, skins, and modifiers.

You can use Robux or Smile Coins to purchase animations, skins, and modifiers. Modifiers Alter Items: Modifiers can be used to change how certain items function, with a select few applying map-wide effects. A map-wide modifier includes fog, which limits every player’s vision.

Modifiers can be used to change how certain items function, with a select few applying map-wide effects. A map-wide modifier includes fog, which limits every player’s vision. Animations for Visual Flair: Humans and Smilers gain access to unique stances and animations, such as Transform animation set for the latter. These are cosmetic changes that don’t affect the gameplay experience.

Humans and Smilers gain access to unique stances and animations, such as Transform animation set for the latter. These are cosmetic changes that don’t affect the gameplay experience. Game Passes: The game includes a game pass system, which gives you a special tag and allows you to start a match with a knife in your inventory. You may also change your chat color with a special game pass. Note that these can only be purchased using Robux.

FAQs

What is Infectious Smile about?

Infectious Smile is a Roblox experience where you must avoid getting infected by a Smile virus and reach the tower to survive an earthquake.

How many game modes does Infectious Smile feature?

The game features three modes: Main, Elimination, and Build and Survive.

How do I get Smile Coins in Infectious Smile?

You receive Smile Coins for hitting a smile, grabbing a human as an infected, beating the boss, or escaping a Smiler as a human.

