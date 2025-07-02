Ink Game emotes price list

Ink Game has an extensive list of emotes that can be unlocked using in-game currency as a way for you to express yourself. Currently, the title has a total of 54 unique emotes, each of which is priced differently. As a result, unlocking them all will require you to invest a lot of time.
Let’s look at the prices of each of these emotes and how to unlock them in Ink Game.
Unlocking emotes in Ink Game
To unlock emotes, open the Shop menu using the on-screen button, switch to the Emotes tab, and purchase them with in-game Coins. The catch here is that the price for unlocking the cheapest one is 50 million Coins, requiring you to win the game a few times.
Depending on the number of survivors, the amount of Coins you receive upon reaching the ending can be upwards of 40 million. If you wish to avoid having to get the ending, you can buy Coin packs for Robux.
Once you unlock an emote, you can equip it to an active slot, which is accessible via the button above the shopping cart icon on the HUD.
Emote price list
These are all the emotes and their prices:
- Akuma: 150 million Coins
- Arm Wrestle: 175 million Coins
- Beast: 150 million Coins
- Bloom Step: 150 million Coins
- California: 75 million Coins
- Campfire: 150 million Coins
- Cartwheel: 150 million Coins
- Chest Pound: 150 million Coins
- Conquest: 150 million Coins
- Crying: 75 million Coins
- Dance Dance Dance: 175 million Coins
- Dance of Nights: 150 million Coins
- Dap Me Up: 75 million Coins
- Default Dance: Unlocked by default
- Dejected: 175 million Coins
- Exorcist: 150 million Coins
- Flexing: 75 million Coins
- Frolic: 200 million Coins
- Funeral for the Living: 175 million Coins
- Gear 5 Laugh: 125 million Coins
- GET OUT: 125 million Coins
- Ginyu Force: 150 million Coins
- Griddy: 150 million Coins
- Handing Out L’s: 150 million Coins
- Helicopter: 100 million Coins
- High Five: 50 million Coins
- Honored One: 250 million Coins
- How It Feels: 150 million Coins
- Kung Fu Kick: 125 million Coins
- Lag Train: 125 million Coins
- Levitation: 125 million Coins
- Lively Walk: 150 million Coins
- Menacing: 100 million Coins
- Monkey Spin: 150 million Coins
- Monster Mash Dance: 100 million Coins
- Nerd Rage: 150 million Coins
- Rat Spotted: 125 million Coins
- Roll Out: 175 million Coins
- Ruler Slap: 125 million Coins
- S-Rank: 150 million Coins
- Salute: 100 million Coins
- Secret Handshake: 150 million Coins
- Shy: 50 million Coins
- Smelly Smell: 145 million Coins
- Spirit Shuffle: 150 million Coins
- Strongest Fight: 125 million Coins
- Strongest Walk: 125 million Coins
- SUII: 150 million Coins
- Take Flight: 150 million Coins
- Tantrum: 125 million Coins
- Thrill Rides: 150 million Coins
- Unlock: 150 million Coins
- Weirdo Walk: 125 million Coins
- Yummers: 150 million Coins
FAQs
How many emotes does Ink Game feature?
Ink Game includes 54 emotes in total, including the Default Dance.
How to unlock emotes in Ink Game
Emotes can be purchased from the in-game Store for Coins.
Is Ink Game free to play?
Yes, the title can be played for free and doesn’t require you to make any premium purchases for its core gameplay features.
