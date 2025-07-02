Ink Game — Power guide

In Ink Game, Powers give you a way to become more effective at completing minigames, sabotaging other players, and gaining various abilities. These are passive abilities that can radically alter the way you approach the different gameplay elements of the experience. From simple stat improvements to something more tangible like additional Bandage drops, these Powers can help you reach the end of the game with relative ease.

Let’s explore Powers in detail and see how they affect the core gameplay loop of Ink Game.

How Powers work in Ink Game

Powers screen (Image via Roblox)

Powers are passive abilities that activate in specific situations, depending on the one equipped. These can be obtained randomly through Power Rolls that can be obtained by reaching either of the two endings. Alternatively, you can purchase a single Roll for 175 Robux or 10 for 1,699 Robux. Once you unlock a Power, you retain permanent access to it.

These passives are segregated based on the five rarities. They have one Power each: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. These have weighted drop rates:

Common: 72% drop chance

72% drop chance Rare: 17% drop chance

17% drop chance Epic: 8% drop chance

8% drop chance Legendary: 2.9% drop chance

2.9% drop chance Mythic: 0.1% drop chance

Only one Power can be equipped at a time, so you must pick and choose which one to prioritize. You can choose the desired one by opening the Shop menu and switching over to the Powers tab.

List of all Powers

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of all Powers currently in the game and what they do:

Medic: Common. Drops a bandage every 20 seconds that can be used by any player to heal injuries. Improves carry speed during the Red Light, Green Light minigame.

Common. Drops a bandage every 20 seconds that can be used by any player to heal injuries. Improves carry speed during the Red Light, Green Light minigame. Trickster: Rare. Drops a banana peel every 60 seconds that ragdolls players. Acquires the Trip ability that has a longer ragdoll time than the default Push.

Rare. Drops a banana peel every 60 seconds that ragdolls players. Acquires the Trip ability that has a longer ragdoll time than the default Push. Super Strength: Epic. Increases knockback on the Push ability by 3x. Increases Push ability cooldown by 3x.

Epic. Increases knockback on the Push ability by 3x. Increases Push ability cooldown by 3x. Phantom Step: Legendary. Grants three fast dashes that instantly move you in the chosen direction.

Legendary. Grants three fast dashes that instantly move you in the chosen direction. Lightning God: Mythic. Damaging players and creates lightning that stuns and deals more damage, heals 25%, and enters Lightning Awakening mode when at low HP.

FAQs

How to get Powers in Ink Game

Powers can be obtained based on their respective drop rates through Power Rolls.

How many Powers does Ink Game feature?

As of this writing, the title features five Powers in total: Medic, Trickster, Super Strength, Phantom Step, and Lightning God.

What is the rarest Power in Ink Game?

Lightning God is the rarest Power in the game, with a 0.1% drop chance.

