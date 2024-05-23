Interliminality: Episode three guide

Interliminality is a unique first-person survival experience where you must make your way through various levels and find your way out of a film studio building. With a linear level design that showcases clear focus, this title makes for a difficult yet rewarding experience.

The game is structured in an episodic manner, with each episode featuring several levels. As you continue to clear levels, the difficulty ramps up while maintaining the pressure of being chased by monsters in a narrow hallway.

If the objective of a particular level seems a little obtuse to you, this Interliminality guide will clear any doubts you have about the third episode. Read on to see what each level in episode three of this horror experience entails.

Clearing episode three of Interliminality

Interliminality title screen (Image via Roblox)

Interliminality’s third episode features nine levels with multiple checkpoints peppered across the stages. If you die during any of these sections, you will respawn without facing any penalties. This keeps the runbacks to a bare minimum, effectively streamlining the gameplay experience.

Be wary of the enemies, however, as they prowl every corner of every hallway. If caught, there is no escape and your avatar will die a swift death.

Here’s what you need to know about each level in episode three of Interliminality.

Level 1

Control panel in level 1 (Image via Roblox)

The first level of this episode serves as an introduction to ease you into the experience. Explore the weed-infested hallways, find the control panel with your username on it, go to the shutter gate, and interact with the phone to finish the level.

Level 2

In the second episode, you must locate all rooms with monitors in them. These monitors are tied to a simple puzzle, where you must interact with one of them to match the number on the other. Match the numbers eight times to finish one of these puzzles.

In total, there are seven such sets of monitors that you must interact with to unlock the exit. While doing so, remain aware of the monster that lurks in the hallways. Keep your ears open for its presence and try not to get cornered while escaping it.

Level 3

The platforming section in level 3 (Image via Roblox)

For the third level, you must complete a precision platforming section. This has you time your jumps carefully while sprinting to reach the next platform. There is no monster prowling the area, so you can take your time completing the level.

Be careful not to jump too early or late, as falling results in an instant death, sending you back to the previous checkpoint. At the end of the platforming stage, interact with a metal grate on the wall to proceed to the next level.

Level 4

Level 4 has you crawling inside a ventilation shaft, following the arrows while attempting to predict where the monster is. If you encounter the monster, there is no running away. The tight space results in a quick death, resetting your progress.

Moreover, the level features no checkpoints, so you will have to start over. Keep your ears pricked for the monster’s presence and pick your paths carefully while moving through this section.

Level 5

Rotate the bust to match the picture (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN/YouTube)

The next level is set in an art gallery, where you must locate every bust and rotate it to match the picture next to it. In total, there are eight busts to rotate, which will unlock the exit door located close to the beginning of the level.

This level has a fast-moving monster that seems to follow a set path. Avoid running into it while passing from one room to the next, and you will clear the stage with ease.

Level 6

The primary puzzle of the sixth level is to count the number of roses on each table marked with A, B, C, or D. Consider using the chat box to keep track of this before approaching the control panel.

Keypad interface in level 6 (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN/YouTube)

Upon interacting with the control panel, you will be prompted to enter the passcode. The guide below the keypad interface indicates that the password is ACBD. While this remains consistent among different players, the exact number of roses does not.

Enter the number of roses you found in tables A, C, B, and D in the same order to open the combination lock. Follow the path until you find a train and board it to proceed to the final level.

Level 7

Opening a door in the train (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN/YouTube)

Level 7 is a door-opening minigame, where you must interact with the doors to escape the monster chasing you. Hold the Interact button to open each door and continue dashing forward until you reach the end. If you slow down for a little while, the monster will catch up to you, instantly resetting your progress.

Once you reach the end, you will transition into the final level, which acts as an epilogue to the episode.

Level 8

The final level has you exit the level after interacting with a phone, finishing the storyline, and ending the episode. With that, you’ve successfully cleared the third episode of Interliminality.

FAQs

What is the best way to clear level three in Interliminality episode three?

The best way to clear level three is to take your time measuring each jump, using Left Shift to sprint, and pressing Spacebar to jump across each gap.

What is the passcode for level six in Interliminality episode three?

The passcode for the shutter door on level six is ACBD, where each letter stands for the number of roses on the table.

What is Interliminality about?

Interliminality is a horror experience about teenagers attempting to escape a building infested with monsters after breaking in.

