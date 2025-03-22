It's been quite a while since the developers "Gamer Robot Inc" introduced a new update in Blox Fruits. Their last major update was released on December 24, 2024, almost four months ago. The loyal players of this game are yearning to know what's next and when they can expect some new features.

Sadly, there is no official confirmation on when the new Blox Fruits update will be released. However, the developers have posted something that can ease your curiosity a bit.

On the official website of the developers, a new Blox Bulletin has been added that answers some questions related to the game..

When is Blox Fruits getting a new update?

The release date of the next update isn't confirmed yet (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, there is no confirmed date on which the developers will release a new update for this Roblox title. We can only speculate that the new update is a few weeks or perhaps a month away. This is because this game usually gets an update in March or April every year. By following that pattern, we can say that it's only a matter of time before the players get to experience new features.

On the official X account, the developers have posted about their new Blox Bulletin blog. Consider it like a weekly magazine that showcases a few questions asked to the devs, along with lore related to this game. The recent Issue 001 of Blox Bulletin answers questions regarding the functionality of the game. For your reference, we have added a brief explanation of the answers below.

Note: The Blox Bulletin's next issue will drop on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

According to the developers rip_indra and mygame43, the future updates aim to solve the lags and glitches in Sea 3, offering a smoother gameplay experience to the players. Moreover, the developers have also confirmed that once all three Seas are polished, we will get to see a new Sea 4 soon.

Apart from this, the PvP aspect of this game is going to get a massive overhaul with fixed hitboxes, damage scaling, and cooldowns. Lastly, three more fruits are up for a rework, just like the Dragon Fruit in the past update.

FAQs

When was the last Blox Fruits update released?

The last update in this title was released on December 24, 2025, which featured overhauled fruits and a new Draco race.

When is the new Blox Fruits update coming out?

The release date of the new update isn't confirmed yet.

What is the current level cap in Blox Fruits?

The last update in this game increased the level cap from 2550 to 2600.

