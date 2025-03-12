Jailbreak Pixel Arcade guide

Jailbreak has you play cops and robbers with other players, allowing Robloxians to take on either role and engage in police raids or heists. The game hosts seasons that function similarly to a traditional battle pass, where players earn rewards for leveling up. Pixel Arcade is the official name of the 25th season and features various pixel-themed prizes for all players to earn.
Here’s a complete breakdown of Season 25 of Jailbreak and the rewards you can earn by completing it.
Breaking down Pixel Arcade in Jailbreak
Overview
Pixel Arcade, known otherwise as Season 25, follows the template of its predecessors, offering 10 levels of battle pass-style rewards. Robloxians can climb the rewards ladder by gathering sufficient XP and leveling up 10 times to get the limited-time prizes.
Like most typical battle passes, players can earn two types of rewards: the free Season Rewards, and the exclusively premium Season Pass Rewards.
Free Season Rewards can be accessed via regular level-ups with no secondary requirements. All you have to do is play the game normally to climb the ladder. Its final reward is the Revox vehicle, a special car touted as the grand prize of the season.
Users who pay will receive additional rewards as a part of the add-on Season Pass Rewards, granting them additional resources. Unlocking this prize type costs 349 Robux.
Adding a competitive edge to this system is the leaderboard, which rewards the players who land in the top 2%. The top 2% prize for Pixel Arcade is the Pixel Coin Drift animation.
Pixel Arcade is scheduled to end on April 29, 2025, lasting a total of 59 days.
Rewards
Here are the regular prizes for Season 25:
- Level 1: None
- Level 2: Voxel Wing; Common Safe
- Level 4: 8-Bit Rims; 20,000 Cash
- Level 6: Voxel Campfire Furniture; Rocket Fuel
- Level 8: Blue Pixel Racer Texture; Street Safe
- Level 10: Revox; Nuke
The following rewards can be earned as a part of the Season Pass:
- Level 3: Arcade Archway Furniture (Season Pass Exclusive); Rocket Fuel
- Level 5: Animated Road Wing (Season Pass Exclusive); Street Safe
- Level 7: Spinxel Rims (Season Pass Exclusive); 30,000 Cash
- Level 9: Pixeltary Rims (Season Pass Exclusive); Rocket Fuel\
FAQs
How many levels does Pixel Arcade feature in Jailbreak?
Pixel Arcade features 10 levels, which you can climb by gathering XP.
What is the final reward of the Pixel Arcade season of Jailbreak?
The final reward of the Pixel Arcade season is the Revox vehicle.
How much does the Season Pass cost for Jailbreak Pixel Arcade?
The Pixel Arcade Season Pass costs 349 Robux, giving you access to bonus rewards.
