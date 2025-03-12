Jailbreak Pixel Arcade guide

Jailbreak has you play cops and robbers with other players, allowing Robloxians to take on either role and engage in police raids or heists. The game hosts seasons that function similarly to a traditional battle pass, where players earn rewards for leveling up. Pixel Arcade is the official name of the 25th season and features various pixel-themed prizes for all players to earn.

Ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of Season 25 of Jailbreak and the rewards you can earn by completing it.

Breaking down Pixel Arcade in Jailbreak

Overview

Pixel Arcade (Image via Roblox)

Pixel Arcade, known otherwise as Season 25, follows the template of its predecessors, offering 10 levels of battle pass-style rewards. Robloxians can climb the rewards ladder by gathering sufficient XP and leveling up 10 times to get the limited-time prizes.

Ad

Trending

Like most typical battle passes, players can earn two types of rewards: the free Season Rewards, and the exclusively premium Season Pass Rewards.

Free Season Rewards can be accessed via regular level-ups with no secondary requirements. All you have to do is play the game normally to climb the ladder. Its final reward is the Revox vehicle, a special car touted as the grand prize of the season.

Users who pay will receive additional rewards as a part of the add-on Season Pass Rewards, granting them additional resources. Unlocking this prize type costs 349 Robux.

Ad

Adding a competitive edge to this system is the leaderboard, which rewards the players who land in the top 2%. The top 2% prize for Pixel Arcade is the Pixel Coin Drift animation.

Pixel Arcade is scheduled to end on April 29, 2025, lasting a total of 59 days.

Also read: The latest codes for Jailbreak

Rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the regular prizes for Season 25:

Ad

Level 1: None

None Level 2: Voxel Wing; Common Safe

Voxel Wing; Common Safe Level 4: 8-Bit Rims; 20,000 Cash

8-Bit Rims; 20,000 Cash Level 6: Voxel Campfire Furniture; Rocket Fuel

Voxel Campfire Furniture; Rocket Fuel Level 8: Blue Pixel Racer Texture; Street Safe

Blue Pixel Racer Texture; Street Safe Level 10: Revox; Nuke

The following rewards can be earned as a part of the Season Pass:

Level 3: Arcade Archway Furniture (Season Pass Exclusive); Rocket Fuel

Arcade Archway Furniture (Season Pass Exclusive); Rocket Fuel Level 5: Animated Road Wing (Season Pass Exclusive); Street Safe

Animated Road Wing (Season Pass Exclusive); Street Safe Level 7: Spinxel Rims (Season Pass Exclusive); 30,000 Cash

Spinxel Rims (Season Pass Exclusive); 30,000 Cash Level 9: Pixeltary Rims (Season Pass Exclusive); Rocket Fuel\

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How many levels does Pixel Arcade feature in Jailbreak?

Pixel Arcade features 10 levels, which you can climb by gathering XP.

What is the final reward of the Pixel Arcade season of Jailbreak?

The final reward of the Pixel Arcade season is the Revox vehicle.

How much does the Season Pass cost for Jailbreak Pixel Arcade?

The Pixel Arcade Season Pass costs 349 Robux, giving you access to bonus rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024