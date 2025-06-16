Jandel Storm Grow a Garden guide

Weather Events in Grow a Garden represent an opportunity to massively increase your harvest's selling value, especially if activated by an admin. Jandel Storm is an admin-activated Weather Event named after the game's creator. Its primary function is to cause lightning strikes on the server that can potentially strike crops and mutate their Fruits.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jandel Storm and the effects it causes.

An overview of Jandel Storm in Grow a Garden

Jandel spawns behind the Cosmetic Shop during Jandel Storm (Image via Roblox)

Jandel Storm is a special Weather Event that can only be activated by a game administrator. Admin Weather Events are a rare occurrence that tend to happen just before a weekly update drops. Jandel Storm is only activated by Jandel; should the creator will it, the Weather Event will be activated for all players.

This event lasts about a minute and causes lightning strikes across the server. The frequency of these strikes is extremely high: four per second; throughout its active duration, Jandel Storm causes 240 lightning strikes. When struck by lightning, Fruits gain the Shocked Mutation, amplifying their sale value by 100 times.

Two other alterations transpire while Jandel Storm rages on. The first is a massive Jandel NPC spawning behind the Cosmetics Shop, while the second has the ambient soundtrack change to Ode to Joy from Beethoven.

About Grow a Garden

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

This title is a farming simulator experience where players purchase Seeds and sow them in an empty space on their farm. After that, they must wait while their Seeds mature into crops and produce Fruits. The Fruits can then be harvested and sold at the Sell station, earning them the game’s main currency, Sheckles.

This game involves managing your resources and pulling out all the stops to get the rarest Seeds. Rarer Seeds produce more valuable Fruits, effectively skyrocketing the player’s income when sold. The selling price of the harvest can also be impacted by mechanics like Weather Events and Mutations, which are of great importance for mid-to-late game players.

You can nab the rarest Seeds and nurture your garden to sell the most exotic Fruits possible and develop your farm even further. Aim to be the richest farmer on the server and continue hunting for the best Mutations and gear in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

What does Jandel Storm do in Grow a Garden?

Jandel Storm causes the Jandel NPC to appear near the Cosmetics Shop, changes the OST, and causes four lightning strikes per second while it’s active.

What is the Shocked Mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden?

The Shocked Mutation applies a 100x multiplier to the affected harvest.

How to trigger Jandel Storm in Grow a Garden

Jandel Storm can only be triggered by Jandel, the game's creator.

