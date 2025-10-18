Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes (October 2025)

Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes can be redeemed in-game to claim rewards. In this Roblox simulation, players manage their own Japanese-themed supermarket, selling popular items such as Konbini coffee, Ichiban ramen, and Komachi cookies.

Success depends on expanding your store, managing licenses, keeping shelves stocked, and satisfying customers to become a top competitor in the bustling market. Redeeming codes provides a valuable boost to help you succeed.

All Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes (Active)

Redeem these working codes now to supercharge your gameplay with freebies.

List of active Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes Codes Rewards LEVELUP 30 Minute XP Boost SOFLUFFY 2 Cases of Pink Lafufus 10KLIKES 1,000 Coins MINTYBONUS 1,000 Coins

Inactive Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes

None of the codes has expired at this time.

How to redeem Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes

Redeeming codes in Japanese Supermarket Simulator is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Sign in to your Roblox account. Launch Japanese Supermarket Simulator from your game list. Press the K key or click the ABX button at the top of your screen. Enter a valid code into the “Enter Code Here” text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards instantly and use them to buy licenses, restock shelves, and grow your supermarket faster. Using codes provides swift, sharp, and clean rewards.

The rewards drop in real-time, pushing your adventure forward.

Why are codes important in Japanese Supermarket Simulator?

Codes provide coins, XP boosts, and exclusive items that help expand your supermarket faster, fulfill customer demands efficiently, and climb the ranks in the competitive market.

Japanese Supermarket Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, copy and paste it from the table above instead of typing it manually. This helps prevent extra spaces or incorrect characters, ensuring the code is entered exactly as intended.

Where to find the latest codes in Japanese Supermarket Simulator

The latest Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes are usually shared on the game’s official homepage under the description section. You can also find new and active codes by joining the game's private and official Discord server or the Roblox group.

FAQs on Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Japanese Supermarket Simulator?

Each Japanese Supermarket Simulator code can be redeemed only once per Roblox account.

What is the latest code in Japanese Supermarket Simulator?

The latest codes include "LEVELUP" for an XP boost and "SOFLUFFY" for free Lafufus in the game.

When do the codes expire in Japanese Supermarket Simulator?

The expiration dates for Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes are not posted online, so they can expire at any time without warning. It’s best to redeem them as soon as they are released.

