Jujutsu Evolution codes (April 2025)

Jujutsu Evolution codes offer free in-game currency and items to help you become the strongest sorcerer in quick time. Based on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, this Roblox experience lets you roll for special Auras to become powerful and then fight mobs or bosses to unlock new curses. You are assigned several quests, which provide Coins and other important rewards upon completion.

Redemption codes offer a quicker way to get Coins in Jujutsu Evolution. Use the free rewards to purchase different boosts, including Health Potions, which prove valuable during boss battles.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Jujutsu Evolution codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Jujutsu Evolution codes

Defeat bosses and curses to get items that make you stronger (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for Jujutsu Evolution:

List of active codes in Jujutsu Evolution Code Rewards RESTART1 1x Fruit Crate RELEASE 500 Coins

Expired Jujutsu Evolution codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Roblox Jujutsu Evolution codes

Hit the Redeem button to claim rewards in Jujutsu Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Jujutsu Evolution:

Open Jujutsu Evolution on Roblox.

Click on the Codes button at the top left side of the screen.

button at the top left side of the screen. Type or paste an active code in the " Enter code.. " text field.

" text field. Click on the blue Redeem button to submit the code and get rewards instantly.

Jujutsu Evolution codes and their importance

Spend Coins on different Potions (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Jujutsu Evolution give useful rewards to assist you in your grind. Coins, the chief in-game currency, can be spent in the Boosts Shop on Speed, Luck, and other potions. Luck Potions increase your odds of rolling rarer Auras, so purchasing these should be prioritized in the early game.

Luck, as well as other stats, can be further increased by consuming fruits attained from Fruit Crates. You can find them in your inventory.

Jujutsu Evolution code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code..." error in Jujutsu Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Like most Roblox games, codes for Jujutsu Evolution are case-sensitive. Players must precisely enter the lowercase and uppercase letters, as provided in this guide, to collect rewards. Since even the slightest alteration in the letter casing or a typo can result in an error, copying and pasting codes is advised. PC players can use the Ctrl + V shortcut to paste active codes in the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Jujutsu Evolution codes

Join the More & More Games Discord server to stay informed about the freebies for Jujutsu Evolution. The server has a dedicated "codes" channel for this game and several other Roblox experiences, thereby offering easy access to them.

FAQs on Jujutsu Evolution codes

How do codes benefit players in Roblox Jujutsu Evolution?

Codes offer several valuable rewards, including Coins and Fruit Crates, to jumpstart your grind in this game.

How many times can a Jujutsu Evolution code be redeemed?

Each code for Jujutsu Evolution can be redeemed only once with an account.

Do codes for Jujutsu Evolution expire?

Developer More & More Games typically doesn't announce the code expiration dates. To avoid missing out on any freebies, redeem the featured active codes as soon as possible.

