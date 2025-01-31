Jujutsu Infinite Eyes of Insight: How to get and stat buffs

The Eyes of Insight in Jujutsu Infinite is an accessory that can be worn by the user to gain stat buffs. Players who like to engage in battles frequently may find this item helpful. While it's a Special Grade drop, you may not find it immediately upon starting your playthrough. Instead, you have to grind indefinitely to get the Eyes of Insight and several other Special Grades.

Completionists have to collect every item the game has to offer. Thankfully, there is more than one way to obtain the Eyes of Insight so you can sigh in relief. This guide explains all the available methods to unlock it. Moreover, scroll down to learn more about the stat buffs it provides.

How to get the Eyes of Insight in Jujutsu Infinite

Complete the Detention Center Investigation to get Eyes of Insight (Image via Roblox)

To get the Eyes of Insight in this Roblox title, complete the Detention Center Investigation mission. The item is a Special Grade drop from the chests rewarded for completing this mission. The chances of obtaining this item are low because of its rarity. Hence, you will have to complete the Detention Center multiple times before you finally get your hands on it.

Trending

To boost your chances of obtaining the Eyes of Insight, you can use consumables like vials, etc. Alternatively, you can increase the difficulty settings. Playing missions on higher difficulty settings increases your chances of obtaining rare items significantly.

Craft the Eyes of Insight using Detention Center Keys (Image via Roblox)

In case you are having trouble finding the Eyes of Insight from the chests, you can craft it using x200 Detention Center Keys. This item is a guaranteed drop from the Detention Center Investigation mission.

Upon collecting the said amount of Detention Center Keys, head over to the "Crafting" area in the spawn area. From there, you can switch to the Detention Center tab and craft the Eyes of Insight.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

Eyes of Insight stats in Jujutsu Infinite

After equipping the Eyes of Insight, you will gain the following stat buffs.

Health : +0

: +0 Strength : +0

: +0 Technique : +100

: +100 Effect: Pact of Insight skill. With this skill, the cooldown for a chanted technique gets reduced to half. However, your focus gauge is filled at a 0.8x speed as a downside.

The Eyes of Insight only boosts your Cursed Technique. If you are someone who likes to make use of their respective Cursed Techniques frequently, you can go for it.

FAQs

How to get Eyes of Insight in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Eyes of Insight as a Special Grade drop from the Detention Center Investigation chests.

How to craft the Eyes of Insight in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can craft the Eyes of Insight by using x200 Detention Center Keys in the Crafting area.

How to get Eyes of Willpower in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Eyes of Willpower as a Special Grade drop from the Eerie Farm Investigation chests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024