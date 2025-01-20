Jujutsu Infinite Hydrokinesis guide

Jujutsu Infinite is an open-world action RPG that lets you use iconic skills from the animanga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The most fundamental of these skills are known as Innate Techniques, which dictate the accessible set of special moves. Among the rarest Innates is Hydrokinesis, which makes use of the Wet status effect to slow down the opponent and reduce the damage they deal.

This guide covers Hydrokinesis, breaking down the skills it offers and the passive abilities you can make use of in combat.

Breaking down Hydrokinesis in Jujutsu Infinite

Overview

Hydrokinesis Skill (Image via Roblox)

Hydrokinesis is a Legendary Innate Technique that only has a 2.75% pull rate when performing Innate Technique rolls. It is reminiscent of Dagon’s Innate ability Disaster Tides from the source material, which grants him access to powerful water-based abilities.

As mentioned before, Hydrokinesis inflicts the Wet status ailment with each move in its skillset — making it a great blend of offense, defense, and support. In one-on-one combat, its skills can slow the opponent down to make their moves highly telegraphed and easy to avoid. Furthermore, the enemy’s damage will be reduced each time they are hit by a Hydrokinetic skill, making it immensely useful in raid battles as well.

Hydrokinesis has access to a Domain Expansion as well: Horizon of the Captivating Skhanda. This Domain Expansion transports the affected enemy to a beach, where your damage is boosted and you can chant one of your skills.

Skills

Using Water Jet (Image via Roblox)

Hydrokinesis users have access to four skills and one skill modifier through the Domain Expansion. These skills are water-based and Water Jet aside — they can all inflict the Wet status effect.

Here’s a brief overview of what they do:

Tsunami: Chargeable area-of-effect attack. Charging increases potency. Inflicts Wet status effect.

Chargeable area-of-effect attack. Charging increases potency. Inflicts Wet status effect. Water Jet: A straight beam of water. Breaks guard.

A straight beam of water. Breaks guard. Piranha Swarm: Shoot a swarm of piranha. Inflicts Wet status effect.

Shoot a swarm of piranha. Inflicts Wet status effect. Eel Bind: Kick the opponent and wrap them in an eel. Immobilizes the enemy for a short duration. Inflicts Wet status effect. Breaks guard.

Kick the opponent and wrap them in an eel. Immobilizes the enemy for a short duration. Inflicts Wet status effect. Breaks guard. Death Swarm: Sends a swarm of deadly fish. Inflicts Wet status effect. Deals bleed damage. Can be chanted.

With the Domain Expansion active, Death Swarm transforms into an area-of-effect attack that hits everyone within the domain.

FAQs

What is Hydrokinesis in Jujutsu Infinite?

Hydrokinesis is an Innate Technique that gives you access to water-based skills, allowing you to inflict the Wet status effect.

What rarity is Hydrokinesis in Jujutsu Infinite?

Hydrokinesis is a Legendary Innate Technique with a 2.75% pull chance from an Innate Technique roll.

Is Jujutsu Infinite free to play?

Yes, the title gives you access to core gameplay mechanics for free without requiring any mandatory purchases.

