Jujutsu Infinite Item Notifier guide

The open-world RPG-style gameplay of Jujutsu Infinite requires you to find items through Chests or random spawns. While Chests are fairly easy to come by, most prominently being a part of the game’s questing system, finding random item spawns can be quite challenging. This is particularly the case for rare items like Domain Shards, which can only be obtained through overworld pickups.

That’s where an Item Notifier can help you out. This game pass, as the name suggests, notifies you whenever a rare item randomly spawns in the overworld. Read through this guide to learn more about the function of the Item Notifier and how to acquire it.

How the Item Notifier in Jujutsu Infinite works

Item Notifier in the shop (Image via Roblox)

The function of the Item Notifier is simple: whenever a rare item randomly spawns in the overworld, this game pass notifies you. Random item spawns occur every hour and the Item Notifier can help you locate it with its built-in tracker feature. It shows how far the item pickup is in meters, allowing you to pinpoint the treasure’s location.

Trending

You can use the Item Notifier to locate the following item spawns:

Cursed Weapons

Demon Fingers

Domain Shards

Maximum Scrolls

Being a game pass, the Item Notifier is an exclusively premium item. It costs 2,699 Robux and once purchased, it will be a permanent addition to your arsenal.

Also read: How to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite

List of game passes in Jujutsu Infinite

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired title features many game passes that can improve your overall gameplay experience. The passes provide quality-of-life features, extra slots, additional abilities, and more. Each of these add-ons costs Robux, making them premium-only.

Here’s a complete list of game passes in this experience:

Extra Emote Slots: Gives you four additional emote slots. Costs 450 Robux .

Gives you four additional emote slots. Costs . Heavenly Restriction: Replaces Innate Techniques with Heavenly Restriction. Can be toggled on and off. Costs 1,699 Robux .

Replaces Innate Techniques with Heavenly Restriction. Can be toggled on and off. Costs . Innate Slot 3: Unlocks the third Innate Technique slot. Costs 399 Robux .

Unlocks the third Innate Technique slot. Costs . Innate Slot 4: Unlocks the fourth and final Innate Technique Slot. Costs 399 Robux .

Unlocks the fourth and final Innate Technique Slot. Costs . Innate Bag: Grants you the ability to store Innate Techniques during rolls. An Innate Bag holds one Innate Technique apiece. Costs 799 Robux .

Grants you the ability to store Innate Techniques during rolls. An Innate Bag holds one Innate Technique apiece. Costs . Item Notifier: Notifies you of random item spawns. Costs 2,699 Robux.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What does the Item Notifier do in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Item Notifier notifies you of a random item spawn in the overworld and directs you to its location.

How to get the Item Notifier in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Item Notifier can be purchased from the in-game shop for 2,699 Robux.

How many game passes does Jujutsu Infinite feature?

The experience features six different game passes that can grant you access to a unique ability, quality-of-life features, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024