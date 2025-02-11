Jujutsu Infinite Puppet guide

The Puppet in Jujutsu Infinite is one of the latest Innate Techniques that can be unlocked by players. This legendary Innate unlocks an electrifying moveset that can take down enemies of the strongest caliber with ease. Just like every other ability in this title, obtaining the Puppet requires you to put some effort. In this case, it's going to be difficult because of Innate's elusiveness.

Read on to learn how to get the Puppet and a brief rundown of all of its moves.

How to get Puppet in Jujutsu Infinite

Use Spins to get the Puppet Innate Technique (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Puppet Innate, use Spins in the Customization menu. For those who don't know, a Spin is the currency needed to roll for an Innate. Since the Puppet is a legendary Innate, there's only a 2.75% chance of receiving. So, you'll have to try multiple times before you finally get your hands on it.

You can obtain Spins by redeeming the active codes in this experience. Check out our guide on the active codes to get the Spins in abundance. Apart from this, you can complete missions and investigations to get it as a reward. If you still want more Spins, you can purchase them using Robux. However, consider this your last resort because using Robux involves real money.

All Puppet moves in Jujutsu Infinite

The Aerial Reinforcement move (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

Following are all the moves you will unlock after equipping the Puppet in this Roblox title.

Cursed Shock

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to unleash green electricity, dealing massive AoE damage to nearby opponents. This move also causes Burn damage to the opponents.

Aerial Reinforcements

Requires Mastery level 45

Allows the user to summon three turrets that shoot the enemy as soon as they come in range. If chanted, the user can summon four turrets instead of three.

Shock Blade

Requires Mastery level 90

Allows the user to dash toward the enemy before grabbing them. At the end of this sequence, the user charges a devastating electrical attack.

Turrets

Requires Mastery level 135

Allows the user to summon a swarm of turrets on the nearby enemies. Remember, turrets can be destroyed by the enemies.

Plasma Core Overdrive

Requires Mastery level 180

Allows the user to launch themselves in the air and fire a huge beam of Cursed Energy toward the cursor. This move causes Burn damage to the opponents.

Mecha Rush

Requires Mastery level 225

Allows the user to dash at high speed and slam their arm on the ground. Upon slamming on the ground, a huge electric shock wave will come out and damage the nearby enemies.

FAQs

How can I get the Puppet Innate in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Puppet Innate by using Spins in this experience.

How can I get more Spins in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can easily get the Spins in abundance by redeeming the active codes.

What is the best Innate Technique in Jujutsu Infinite?

Demon Vessel and Volcano are currently two of the best Innate Techniques in this game.

