Jujutsu Infinite Ratio guide

Ratio in Jujutsu Infinite is an Innate Technique tailored for players who enjoy fist fights. This Innate unlocks a moveset that enhances the strength in your arms, allowing you to deal massive damage. If you use Ratio appropriately, it can prove to be a big help during battle.

To help you master Ratio, here's a guide that explains everything about it. Read on to learn about its moveset and how to unlock it in this Roblox experience.

How to unlock Ratio in Jujutsu Infinite

Use Spins to get the Ratio (Image via Roblox)

To unlock Ratio, you will have to acquire it using Spins, a currency needed to roll for new Innates in the Customization menu. While you can equip two Innates at once, make sure to spin the one you want to reroll. Since Ratio is a rare Innate, there's only a 7% chance of you getting it. However, you can use multiple Spins until you get the one you want.

Spins can be acquired by completing missions and boss raids in this game. You can also redeem the active codes to get a lot of them for free. If you have some funds to spare, you can also use Robux to get more Spins.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

All Ratio moves in Jujutsu Infinite

Overtime move (Image via Roblox || Trello)

After acquiring the Ratio Innate, you will get access to the following moves in this Roblox title.

Collapse

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to equip a cursed tool and slam it with great force on the ground. The impact upon hitting the floor will damage the nearby opponent. If the cursed tool hits the opponent before hitting the floor, it will cause double damage.

7:3 Strike

Requires Mastery level 40

Allows the user to nerf the opponent. The user's Ratio moves do more damage for 4 seconds. At the same time, the opponent's defense is reduced by 50% for 2 seconds.

Unwavering Output

Requires Mastery level 80

Allows the user to punch the opponent hard and fast, twice. This move can do more damage if the opponent is inflicted with the 7:3 Strike move.

Overtime

Requires Mastery level 120

Using the move will buff the user's stats significantly. It gives +25% speed boost, +15% defense boost, and -15% cooldown period for all the moves.

FAQs

How can I get Ratio in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Ratio Innate by rolling for it using Spins in the Customization menu.

How many Innate Techniques are there in Jujutsu Infinite?

There are a total of 19 Innates in this experience.

What is the best Innate Technique in Jujutsu Infinite?

Infinity and Star Rage are two of the best Innate Techniques in this game.

