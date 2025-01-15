Jujutsu Infinite Sapphire Lotus guide

Jujutsu Infinite lets you explore a world inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen as a superpowered individual. This is a roleplaying adventure where you can gather loot and use boosts to improve item drops. A great way to ensure you receive an item of the Rare rarity or higher from a chest is to use the Sapphire Lotus. Naturally, this makes it an indispensable tool for all players.

This guide covers Sapphire Lotus, its acquisition method, and the other Lotuses in the game.

Everything you need to know about the Sapphire Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

AFK mode location (Image via Roblox)

The Sapphire Lotus is one of the three types of Lotuses in the game, using which you can guarantee Rare or higher chest rewards. Lotuses are single-use items whose effects only remain active for the next chest opening. Of the different Lotus Types, the Sapphire Lotus is the second most common, being a Legendary drop from chests.

The easiest way to earn chests with minimal grinding is the AFK World. You will receive one chest for spending 20 minutes in the mode. If you wish to maximize the number of chests received per session, you can remain in this game mode for 400 minutes. The maximum number of obtainable chests in a single AFK mode session is 20.

You can also obtain chests by completing missions as part of the game’s normal gameplay loop.

An overview of Lotuses

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Jujutsu Infinite includes three types of Lotuses, each of which guarantees a different reward rarity from chests. These are Jade, Sapphire, and White Lotuses, obtainable as Special Grade, Legendary, and Rare drops from chests, respectively.

Using these flowers grants you a single-time bonus that removes all items below the specified rarity from the item pool. Thus, they increase the quality of item drops from the next chest you open, making them a great grinding tool.

Here are the item rarities guaranteed by the three Lotuses:

Jade Lotus: Legendary or higher drops.

Legendary or higher drops. Sapphire Lotus: Rare or higher drops.

Rare or higher drops. White Lotus: Removes Common drops from the next chest.

A fourth Lotus known as Iridescent Lotus was once available as a Unique drop guaranteeing Special Grade items from chest openings. It has since been removed from the title.

FAQs

What is the Sapphire Lotus used for in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Sapphire Lotus can be used to guarantee a Rare or higher rarity item drop from one chest each time the flower is used.

How to get Sapphire Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Sapphire Lotus is a Legendary drop from chests, which can be obtained through mission completion or AFK mode.

Is the Sapphrie Lotus obtainable for free in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, you can get the Sapphire Lotus for free by opening chests collected via normal gameplay.

