Jujutsu Infinite Six-Eyed Calamity guide

In Jujutsu Infinite, Six-Eyed Calamity is an endgame raid boss that spawns toward the conclusion of the main storyline. This enemy is among the most challenging to face in the game and is deliberately positioned for veterans. Because of the associated difficulty, it is recommended to face this formidable foe with a party of experienced Robloxians.

This guide covers Six-Eyed Calamity in Jujutsu Infinite and the items you can obtain by defeating him.

An overview of Six-Eyed Calamity in Jujutsu Infinite

Official Six-Eyed Calamity render (Image via Roblox)

Six-Eyed Calamity is a main story boss in Jujutsu Infinite that can be rematched infinitely for the loot he offers. This enemy is among the most powerful in the game and thus demands plenty of skill and cooperation from combatants to defeat. Calamity is positioned uniquely in the game, being one of the few bosses gated behind a story completion requirement.

He has a minimum level requirement of 435, with level 480 being the recommended threshold, making him among the most powerful enemies in the game. Defeating this fiendish foe grants you lucrative rewards, making it worth the effort. You will receive up to 10 boss chests, along with Energy, the main currency for the associated Raid Shop.

Here are a few points to remember about Six-Eyed Calamity in Jujutsu Infinite:

This boss has two versions: a tutorial version and a raid boss version. The former is easier to complete and is a part of the main storyline. The raid boss is a gigantic enemy best dealt with in groups. Consider gathering a few friends to take on the challenge.

Accessing the boss requires you to spend Energy, which is acquired by defeating the boss. You also get a free attempt at clearing the boss fight every two hours for a chance to earn Energy. The higher the difficulty, the more Energy it costs to gain passage to the boss fight.

Six-Eyed Calamity has four difficulty modes: Easy , Normal , Hard , and Nightmare . Higher difficulty modes give better rewards and higher Energy , which can then be spent in the Raid Shop. Nightmare mode is unique among these, as it rewards you with Nightmare Energy in addition to its regular counterpart. This unique variant can be used in the Raid Shop.

, , , and . Higher difficulty modes give better rewards and higher , which can then be spent in the Raid Shop. Nightmare mode is unique among these, as it rewards you with in addition to its regular counterpart. This unique variant can be used in the Raid Shop. Follow the on-screen prompts, as they contain useful tips that help you avoid the boss’ attacks. The Hollow Purple attack, for instance, is a devastating AoE that can be difficult to spot in the sea of particle effects. The on-screen tooltip will clue you in on it, prompting you to take cover well in advance.

You can’t directly attack Six-Eyed Calamity while he uses ranged attacks, as he has i-frames during this phase. While he does so, try to capture Infinity Shards found around the arena. This is where having multiple players fighting the boss simultaneously can come in handy. Dividing the boss’ aggro can be a lifesaver, allowing the participating players to take over the Shard with relative ease.

The boss can only be attacked during the Stunned state. To trigger it, fill the Dimensional Energy Charge meter and carry it to the Spear on the map. Once the boss is Stunned, dish out as much damage as possible before it recovers. Be sure to save your skills for this moment.

On occasion, the Calamity will charge a red beam, which can be avoided by reaching the Rush Points (indicated by blue beacons) near the edge of the map. It’s always good to be within reach of these points in case the boss decides to use the attack. Getting hit by it can kill you, so try to avoid it.

Domain clashes may trigger when parrying the boss’ sweeping attacks. These clashes require you to time your button presses, although they are often difficult to execute. Thus, we recommend trying to avoid being hit entirely. Make use of the arena to avoid the massive AoE attacks and wait for your opportunity to strike.

Domain Expansions can weaken the boss, opening the window to strike. Time it with the on-screen prompt for maximum effectiveness.

Over time, the boss will go down, giving you access to plenty of exclusive boss loot.

Boss drops and Raid Shop

The Sword of Lapse Blue, a Six-Eyed Calamity boss drop (Image via Roblox)

Six-Eyed Calamity has a chance to drop the following items when defeated in Jujutsu Infinite:

Sword of Laps Blue

Sword of Reversal Red

Infinity Piercer

Helkytis

Dynesis

Celestia

Ragna

Fragment of Lapse

Fragment of Reversal

Crown of Azure

Crown of Crimson

Blackhole Buddy

Nascent Cosmic Cloak

Nascent Cosmic Scarf

Binding Chains

Infinity Shield Vial

Infinity Piercing Vial

Calamity Ward

You can purchase the following items from the Raid Shop using Energy:

Calamity Ward: 3 Energy

3 Energy Infinity Piercing Vial: 3 Energy

3 Energy Infinity Shield Vial: 3 Energy

3 Energy Binding Chains: 10 Energy

FAQs

How to get Energy for the Six-Eyed Calamity boss in Jujutsu Infinite

Energy can be obtained by defeating Six-Eyed Calamity, each difficulty of which can be accessed for free every two hours.

What is Energy used for in Jujutsu Infinite?

Energy is the main currency used to access the Six-Eyed Calamity boss fight and purchase items from the associated Raid Shop.

How to get the Sword of Lapse Blue in Jujutsu Infinite

The Sword of Lapse Blue has a chance to drop after defeating the Six-Eyed Calamity boss.

