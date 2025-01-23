Jujutsu Infinite Soul Manipulation guide

The open-world action RPG Jujutsu Infinite takes after Jujutsu Kaisen and includes a myriad of battle techniques that can devastate your opponents. These are known as Innate Techniques and among the most powerful of the ones currently in the game is Soul Manipulation. Soul Manipulation exceeds in breaking through enemy guards with hefty strikes that scale with Technique, making it a great option for all endgame content.

Here’s a complete overview of Soul Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite, giving you the details on its skills and the Domain Expansion it grants you access to.

Breaking down Soul Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite

Overview

Soul Manipulation skill list (Image via Roblox)

Soul Manipulation is based on Soul Multiplicity from Jujutsu Kaisen, utilizing a mechanic called Transfiguration Stacks to power up the Soul Touch skill. This creates a synergy between the different skills available as a part of this Innate Technique, incentivizing offensive gameplay strategies.

Effective at medium- and close-range combat, Soul Manipulation is particularly favorable for aggressive playstyles. Skills like Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing increase your damage and speed by 25%, further hammering home the belligerent nature of the Innate Technique.

This extends even to the Domain Expansion, which lets you apply Transfiguration Stacks with your normal attacks while increasing your stats.

This Innate Technique is classified as a Special Grade in the game and consequently has one of the lowest pull rates. The seven Special Grade Techniques have a cumulative 0.25% pull chance, making Soul Manipulation a particularly elusive Innate Technique.

Skills

Soul Manipulation in action (Image via Roblox)

Soul Manipulation has access to seven unique skills, of which only Soul Touch can be Chanted. These skills enter a cooldown state once activated, during which they can't be used.

Here’s a brief overview of what they are:

Deformed Fist: Perform a sweeping attack with an enlarged fist. Breaks guard and adds Transfiguration Stacks.

Perform a sweeping attack with an enlarged fist. Breaks guard and adds Transfiguration Stacks. Blade Rush: Advancing rush attack where you rapidly slash the opponent. Adds Transfiguration Stacks.

Advancing rush attack where you rapidly slash the opponent. Adds Transfiguration Stacks. Soul Touch: Grab the opponent to use up any applied Transfiguration Stacks and inflict massive damage. Bypasses guard and can be Chanted.

Grab the opponent to use up any applied Transfiguration Stacks and inflict massive damage. Bypasses guard and can be Chanted. Flesh Drill: Pull the enemy towards you with a long-range drill. Breaks guard.

Pull the enemy towards you with a long-range drill. Breaks guard. Distorted Inflation: Evade by transforming your avatar’s body. Hold the button to increase travel distance.

Evade by transforming your avatar’s body. Hold the button to increase travel distance. Polymorphic Soul Isomer: Summons an NPC to attack the enemy.

Summons an NPC to attack the enemy. Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing: Transformation that increases damage and speed by 25%. Enlarges hitboxes for your attacks.

Soul Manipulation can utilize the Domain Expansion: Self-Embodiment of Perfection, which increases your damage and defenses. Furthermore, the Domain Expansion greatly increases the range of Soul Touch and inflicts Transfiguration Stacks with regular attacks.

FAQs

What is Soul Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite?

Soul Manipulation is a Special Grade Innate Technique which specializes in guard breaks and applies Transfiguration Stacks to power up the Soul Touch move.

How to get Soul Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite

Soul Manipulation can be obtained as a Special Grade roll from Innate Technique Spins.

What is the pull chance of Special Grade Innate Techniques in Jujutsu Infinite?

Special Grade Innate Techniques have a pull rate of 0.25%.

