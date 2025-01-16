Jujutsu Infinite Turbo Mask: How to get and moveset

The Turbo Mask in Jujutsu Infinite is an exclusive item that was added during the Winter Event 2025. This elusive piece of equipment unlocks new potential for your character by offering a powerful moveset. But like most weapons and items in this experience, obtaining the Turbo Mask isn't straightforward. Unlocking it requires you to beat a formidable boss called Santa.

This guide explains how to get the Turbo Mask in this game and the moves unlocked by this equipment.

How to unlock the Turbo Mask in Jujutsu Infinite

The Turbo Mask (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Turbo Mask, you must win the boss fight against the evil Santa, and obtain the Winter Chest. The Winter Chest is a reward dropped by Santa if you defeat or even deal 10% damage to him. There's a random chance that the chest will spawn the Turbo Mask once you open it. That's because it is a Special Grade drop and is scarce.

Trending

However, to increase your chances of obtaining a Turbo Mask, you can use luck boosts. Consumables like Lucky Vials and Beckoning Cats offer this advantage, so make sure to use them before opening the chest. Since you're not guaranteed to get the Turbo Mask on your first attempt, you may have to open the chest multiple times before obtaining it.

To fight against the evil Santa, you must wait until the red portal spawns in the hub area. It spawns every hour at XX:00 so be present and get past it once it is there. On the other side of the portal, you will find a level 5000 Santa boss throwing some of his hardest attacks. In return, you can use your Innate Techniques to deal damage and try to acquire rewards like the Winter Chest and Candy Canes.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

All Turbo Mask moves in Jujutsu Infinite

The Turbo Mask Cannonball move (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

These are the moves that you will unlock after getting the Turbo Mask in this Roblox title:

Squat Rush

Allows the user to approach their opponent while squatting quickly. At the end of the sequence, the user will hit the opponent, dealing a considerable amount of damage.

Cannonball

Allows the user to launch their body toward the opponent and deal damage upon impact.

FAQs

How do I get the Turbo Mask in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Turbo Mask is obtained as a Special Grade drop from the Winter Chest.

What does the Turbo Mask do in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Turbo Mask unlocks a new moveset for your in-game avatar.

Where is Santa in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can fight Santa after entering the red portal spawning in the hub area every hour at XX:00.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024