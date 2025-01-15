Jujutsu Infinite Winter Bell: How to get and moveset

The Winter Bell in Jujutsu Infinite is an exclusive weapon added with the latest Winter Event update. Obtaining this weapon is a dream for most players, as it is extremely rare to get. Like every other Winter festivity in this experience, this one can only be obtained by defeating the event boss. However, many players are still unaware of how to find and get the Winter Bell — mainly because of its rarity.

Here is a detailed guide to help you get the Winter Bell in this game, along with information about its moveset.

How to get the Winter Bell in Roblox Jujutsu Infinite

To get the Winter Bell, you will have to fight against the Santa boss and obtain a Winter Chest in this Roblox title. There's a random chance that the Winter Chest will spawn the Winter Bell upon opening, as it is a Special Grade drop — the rarest of all — meaning you may need to open multiple chests before you get your hands on this weapon.

Use 100 Candy Canes to get the Winter Bell from the Black Market (Image via Roblox)

You can use consumables like Luck Vial or Beckoning Cats to boost your luck before opening a chest. Alternatively, you can also get the Winter Bell by using 100 Candy Canes at the Black Market — which is also earned by competing against Santa. The Black Market NPC is located in front of the Cursed Market NPC in the spawn area.

Remember — to enter the Santa boss fight — you will have to teleport to his location using a portal. The portal spawns every hour (XX:00) in the spawn area, so make sure to be present there. Upon passing through the portal, the Santa boss fight will begin and you can earn Candy Canes and Winter Chests from him.

Note: Santa in the Winter Event is a level 5000 boss and defeating him requires a lot of effort. You must be on higher levels to stand toe-to-toe with this boss to be able to claim the prize.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Codes

All Winter Bell moves in Jujutsu Infinite

The Freezing Bell move (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

Here are all the moves that you can access after unlocking the Winter Bell.

Freezing Bell

Allows the user to drop a huge bell on the opponent from the sky. This momentarily freezes the opponent allowing you to initiate a combo.

Joyful Ringing

Allows the user to ring the bell and slightly decrease the enemy's health bar. Once the bell has rung, the opponent's defenses will also be reduced by 15%.

FAQs

When did the Winter Event come out in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Winter Event started on January 11, 2025.

How to get Candy Canes in Jujutsu Infinite

You can get Candy Canes by beating the Santa boss during the Winter Event.

Where is Santa in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can find the Santa boss fight by entering the portal spawning every hour at XX:00 in the spawn area.

