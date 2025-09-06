Jujutsu Shenanigans 0.2 Domain guide

0.2 Domain is the new variant Awakening for Honored One in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Added with the Nothing Update, the special quirk of the 0.2 Domain is its extremely short activation time. When used, 0.2 Domain has the potential to instantly defeat multiple nearby opponents, making it among the strongest moves in the game.

Let’s see what the 0.2 Domain is capable of in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Using 0.2 Domain in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Activating the 0.2 Domain (Image via Roblox)

Activating 0.2 Domain only requires you to max out your Awakening bar. Once you’ve filled it up, hit the G and R keys at the same time to initiate a special variant of Domain Expansion: Infinite Void. If done correctly, you will have successfully executed 0.2 Domain.

Like Domain Expansion: Infinite Void, 0.2 Domain is guaranteed to hit the targeted opponent. The affected enemy will be left unconscious for seven seconds, during which your avatar will perform an extended rush attack. At the end of the rush sequence, your avatar will be left exhausted, with every skill on cooldown and the Awakening meter at zero.

0.2 Domain is powerful enough to instantly kill the targeted opponents, making it one of the most effective ways of scoring kills. In a one-on-one setting, 0.2 Domain can easily secure the victory for you, provided you manage to fill the Awakening meter. However, in a free-for-all, you will likely attract other players’ attention, who will happily leverage your exhausted state to try to defeat you.

The idea is to use this move when you’re certain you won’t be targeted by others. If you time its activation well, 0.2 Domain can be the most powerful tool in your arsenal.

About Honored One

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Honored One is one of the first fighters to be added to the experience, making him among the oldest characters in the game. As a medium- to close-range combatant, Honored One has the tools necessary to help you learn the ropes of the experience. His skills can help you extend combos or simply catch opponents from a distance, making him a perfect starter character.

His awakened state, Six Eyes, can be attained by pressing the G button while your Awakening meter is full. When active, his skills are transformed into MAX versions of themselves, amplifying their effects and increasing their damage by an insurmountable amount.

Honored One can also make use of Domain Expansion: Infinite Void, a 14-second-long super move during which every enemy in the vicinity is left frozen. The freedom this Domain Expansion affords for its user makes it as a perfect ender for combat encounters in any battle type.

FAQs on Jujutsu Shenanigans

How do I activate 0.2 Domain with Honored One in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

0.2 Domain can be activated by using your Special Move (R) with the Awakening mode key (G).

Is 0.2 Domain worth using with Honored One?

Yes, in situations where you are sure you can score kills, 0.2 Domain is an effective move that will make short work of your target.

How do I switch to Honored One?

Open the Characters list with the button on the top left and select Honored One from the dropdown menu.

