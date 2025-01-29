Jujutsu Shenanigans Heian guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans, the anime-inspired arena brawler, continuously expands its roster of fighters, the latest of which is Heian. Based on Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, this fighter boasts the most powerful abilities in the game. As a result, he is currently limited to Private Servers and the Roulette mode so that balance can be preserved in the regular PVP modes.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Heian in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

How to get Heian in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Using Moveset Blocks to get Heian (Image via Roblox)

Heian can be obtained through Moveset Blocks, accessible through the Private Server configuration menu. The acquisition method can take some getting used to, but the result is worth it. We suggest going through the detailed instructions below to get a handle on how to get the moveset. Additionally, you must open your own private server for this process, which can be done for free from the official game page.

Trending

Before jumping into the instructions, you must turn on Free Build mode from the Private Server configuration menu. Click the + icon at the top of the screen, switch to the Player Tab, and click the Free Build mode to enable it. If done correctly, you will see a panel open on the right. Once that's done, follow the instructions listed below to get Heian’s moveset:

First, let’s clear your currently-equipped moves. Click the Eraser Block on the list, place it nearby, and enter any Output ID . Then, you can use a Touch block to activate it and clear all of your moves.

on the list, place it nearby, and enter any . Then, you can use a Touch block to activate it and clear all of your moves. Next, place four Moveset Blocks in an empty area with equal spaces between each of them. Tie them to the moves Kamutoke , Cleave Rush , Open Furnace , and Strong Dismantle by clicking the blocks and selecting the move.

, , , and by clicking the blocks and selecting the move. Enter an Output ID for the four Moveset Blocks. The ID must be the same for all four, but different from the Erase Block. Once placed, walk through these boxes to obtain the four skills.

Heian can also be accessed randomly through the Roulette mode, which is where you will be able to use moves like his Domain Expansion. Its Private Server version is more of a test variant that you can use to become accustomed to the moveset rather than a fully-fledged character. That said, the fighter will be added to the roster in a future update and made accessible to all players.

Also read: A breakdown of Ten Shadows in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Heian moveset

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Heian has access to four moves, as mentioned earlier: Kamutoke, Cleave Rush, Open Furnace, and Strong Dismantle. These are powerful moves that control the battlefield effectively, making it difficult for the opponent to approach without being hit by your attacks.

Here’s a quick overview of what the moveset has to offer:

Kamutoke: Use a cursed tool to rain lightning bolts at the opponent. Causes ragdoll upon hit.

Use a cursed tool to rain lightning bolts at the opponent. Causes ragdoll upon hit. Cleave Rush: Highly damaging rush moveset that causes massive knockback.

Highly damaging rush moveset that causes massive knockback. Open Furnace: Shoot a flaming arrow at the opponent, which explodes on impact. Bypasses ragdoll.

Shoot a flaming arrow at the opponent, which explodes on impact. Bypasses ragdoll. Strong Dismantle: Sends two ranged slashes at the enemy. This attack bypasses ragdoll and can be Chanted.

Chanting is a mechanic that Heian uses in Roulette mode to power up Strong Dismantle into three stronger variants. Each Chant adds power to the attack and this can be stacked up to four times, leading to devastating hits capable of killing enemies in a single hit.

Similarly, Heian also gets access to his Domain Expansion, Incomplete Shrine, in Roulette mode. This super mode lets you target every opponent on the map at the same time, effectively controlling the entire battlefield on your terms. The Domain lasts for 20 seconds, after which it dissipates, returning the world to its regular state.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Heian in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Heian can be obtained by clearing your existing moves and placing four Moveset Blocks corresponding to his moves while on a Private Server.

Can Heian be used in regular PvP in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Currently, Heian is limited to the Roulette mode and Private Servers, making him unusable in the regular PvP arena.

Can Heian be obtained for free in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Yes, you can create a Private Server and get Heian for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024