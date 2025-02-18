Jujutsu Shenanigans Locust Guy guide

Locust Guy is one of the two newest Jujutsu Shenanigans fighters, with the other being Switcher. This addition marks the eighth character in the game’s roster, giving players a new option to utilize. Locust Guy’s moveset is centered around grapple-style moves, allowing him to bypass guards with relative ease and make room for creative combo setups.

Ad

This guide explores Locust Guy’s moves and what makes him unique in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Breaking down Locust Guy in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Overview

Locust Guy in action (Image via Roblox)

Locust Guy is inspired by Ko-Guy from Jujutsu Kaisen, a character with a locust-like design and poison-focused moves. Being a poisoner and grappler, this fighter can bypass guards and inflict massive damage over time, making him a constant threat on the battlefield.

Ad

Trending

For his passive ability, he gets access to Flight, which serves as a short aerial dash that lets him juggle an airborne ragdolled enemy. He can chain up to three regular attacks and — if the opponent hasn’t hit the ground yet — a skill as a combo ender. This does come at the cost of 5% of the Awakening gauge.

Once his Awakening meter is full, he gets access to Directed Poison, an uninterruptible, unblockable ultimate move. Unlike traditional Awakening gauges, this move does not result in a transformation. Thus, Locust Guy only has access to one set of skills. That said, Directed Poison is fairly devastating in its own right.

Ad

The Awakening move inflicts heavy poison damage to the opponent, slowly draining their HP. While performing the move, the user is completely invulnerable, making it safe to use at any time. Directed Poison is best used early on in a duel to capitalize on the damage dealt over time. It can also be a great way to avoid certain unblockable and uninterruptible attacks by making use of its intangibility.

Also read: Jujutsu Shenanigans Blood Manipulator guide

Ad

Moveset

Using Directed Poison (Image via Roblox)

Locust Guy only has four skills in his moveset alongside Flight and Directed Poison. These moves are:

Ad

Clever: An advancing barrage of punches. Leaves room for follow-ups.

An advancing barrage of punches. Leaves room for follow-ups. Black Mucus: Reduce enemy movement with black mucus. Also reduces damage dealt by the opponent by 15%.

Reduce enemy movement with black mucus. Also reduces damage dealt by the opponent by 15%. Crushing Jaws: Three-hit unblockable move that throws the opponent into the ground. Allows follow-up attacks.

Three-hit unblockable move that throws the opponent into the ground. Allows follow-up attacks. Wing Throw: Grapple attack that throws the opponent forward. Allows follow-up attacks.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was Locust Guy added to Jujutsu Shennigans?

Ad

Locust Guy was added to the game on February 16, 2025.

How does Locust Guy’s Awakening mode work in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Locust Guy has an ultimate move instead of a transformation, which inflicts heavy poison damage onto the enemy at the cost of the entire Mode gauge.

Can Locust Guy be used for free in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Yes, you can play as Locust Guy for free in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024