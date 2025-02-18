Jujutsu Shenanigans Switcher guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans has expanded its roster with two new additions: Switcher and Locust. Switcher was previously an Early Access character who was recently added to the main roster after development on his moves was done. He is designed to be an all-rounder-type fighter, offering all types of moves ranging from regular strikes to grapples and guard breakers.

Here’s a complete overview of Switcher in Jujutsu Shenanigans to give you an idea of what this fighter is all about.

Breaking down Switcher in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Overview

Switcher in action (Image via Roblox)

Switcher is a melee fighter based on Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Just like his counterpart in the source material, he is a brawler who is primarily about physical strength. His regular attack combos are designed to leverage his high strength and combine them with the utility offered by his special move.

The special move, called Boogie Woogie, lets him swap places with any opponent within range at the cost of some of your Awakening gauge. This can easily disorient an enemy combatant, playing into Switcher’s strengths and allowing him to start a devastating combo chain. Boogie Woogie combines particularly well with his combo-style skills, which become inescapable once the first hit lands.

Switcher can access an Awakening mode called False Memories by filling up his Mode gauge. This mode brings a second character, Idol, into the mix, incorporating the new fighter into his moveset.

The Awakening mode capitalizes on the elements of his regular moveset and expands upon them, giving you more power with the same playstyle. Furthermore, Boogie Woogie doesn’t expend the Awakening gauge in this state.

Moveset

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Switcher can make use of four skills each in his base and Awakened states. His regular moveset is quite powerful in its own right, offering the following skills:

Swift Kick: Lands a spinning kick on the opponent.

Lands a spinning kick on the opponent. Brute Force: Strikes the opponent with a mighty punch. Cannot be blocked.

Strikes the opponent with a mighty punch. Cannot be blocked. Pebble Throw: Kick up a pebble from the ground and punch it towards the enemy. Can interrupt enemy attacks.

Kick up a pebble from the ground and punch it towards the enemy. Can interrupt enemy attacks. Pebble Throw (Variant): Cancel the pebble punch and throw a barrage of punches at the opponent. Must be used in close range.

Cancel the pebble punch and throw a barrage of punches at the opponent. Must be used in close range. Elbow Drop: Uppercut the opponent and lock them into a flying elbow drop.

With False Memories active, you get access to the following moves:

Idol’s Debut: Cutscene combo attack. Knocks the opponent down.

Cutscene combo attack. Knocks the opponent down. Climax Jumping: Barrage attack that ragdolls the opponent.

Barrage attack that ragdolls the opponent. Dreams: Three-hit combo attack that sends the enemy flying.

Three-hit combo attack that sends the enemy flying. Brothers: Triggers a counter when an enemy lands an attack while this skill is active. Summons the Brother to perform a massive energy attack. The damage dealt is lowered if it targets multiple combatants.

FAQs

Is Switcher available for free in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Yes, you can play as Switcher for free in this title.

How does Switcher’s Awakening Skill False Memories work in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

With the Awakening gauge filled, triggering False Memories summons an idol in the user’s imagination, which gives them access to four powerful skills.

What is the most effective range for Switcher in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Switcher is at his most effective in the melee range, considering none of his moves can be performed at great distances.

