Jujutsu Shenanigans v1.62 The Nothing Update guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans debuted the v1.62 The Nothing Update, which primarily focuses on various changes to existing playable characters. Alongside the updates to several fighters featured in the experience, the v1.62 update also includes new items, emotes, and features. The patch includes a brand-new Domain Expansion variant for Honored One as well, introducing a brand-new way to dispatch multiple opponents with ease.

Here’s everything added to the game with the Jujutsu Shenanigans v1.62 The Nothing Update.

Everything new in Jujutsu Shenanigans v1.62 The Nothing Update

Character changes

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Jujutsu Shenanigans v1.62 update introduced new features and altered existing aspects of Star Rage, Honored One, Cursed Partners, Defense Attorney, Aspiring Mangaka, and Vessel.

Aspiring Mangaka

Increased damage dealt by the aerial version of Shut Up.

Aerial version of Shut Up no longer has infinite cooldown.

Added perfect blocking. Perfect blocking window can be increased by marking the enemy and filling the Awakening meter.

Cursed Partners

True Love Beam now has a repeatable variant.

VFX changes for Resolute Slash’s black flash.

New ultimate ability: Copy. Copies an ability from the last player’s Rika hits.

Added Authentic Mutual Love domain use again (Jacob’s Ladder).

Defense Attorney

Fixed an issue where the second melee hit was faster than all melee attacks.

Adjusted damage dealt by some skills.

Adjusted the distance covered by Judgement’s Reach.

No Escape move no longer cancels skills.

Judgement’s Reach can now be blocked from behind.

Reduced Extended Swing’s swing speed.

Extended Swings no longer has armor on endlag.

Twirling Strikes can no longer be blocked from all directions.

Honored One

New special move: 0.2 Domain.

Flipped Reversal Red now stuns the enemy if they are using a skill.

Increased damage dealt by Unlimited Purple.

Star Rage

New special: Mass Buildup.

Revamped death awakening.

New skill variants for Mass Buildup.

Mass Breaker cooldown can be freely regained if cancelled with Garuda Rebound.

Uncharged variant of Mass Breaker no longer hits grounded enemies from afar.

Changed trajectory of the uncharged variant of Rising Rage.

Vessel

Feinting now consumes the Awakening meter to perform, if available (doesn’t require Awakening).

Removed counter hits from melee attacks.

Removed perfect blocking.

Reworked VFX for the final black flash.

Roulette, Evasive, and Ragdoll Cancel changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In addition to balance updates, Jujutsu Shenanigans has included optimizations, updates, and gameplay changes for the Roulette mode, Evasive moves, and Ragdoll cancels with this update.

Roulette

New Crow Spectator system for increased interactivity during rounds.

Blacklisted some skills for SWP.

Curses in EoJ have been significantly strengthened.

Updated NPCs in EoJ to use the new combat NPC system.

Increased the debris step size.

Increased the amount of Awakening gained by sorcerers in FSD.

Lowered debris spawn to reduce impact on server performance.

Added an AFK option to the lobby.

Dying now teleports you back to the lobby.

New players can no longer join if a match is active.

Changed game modes that disabled destruction respawn.

Evasives and Ragdoll Cancels

New tutorial menu in the game info page.

Reworked the VFX for Evasives.

Tweaked the amount of ragdoll cancel gained per damage.

Ragdoll cancel can be regained while out of combat or by consuming soda.

Strongest of History no longer regains HP while evading.

Item-related updates

Three notable item-related updates have been introduced with this content drop. The first of these is the blanket price reduction for all items to 10$, which makes them more accessible for all players. The existing Transfigured Human item has been renamed to Transfigured Flesh. This change has been made to accommodate the brand-new Transfigured Human item.

Here’s what each of these items do:

Transfigured Flesh: Existing item. Creates an unbreakable wall for 10 seconds when used.

Existing item. Creates an unbreakable wall for 10 seconds when used. Transfigured Human: New item. Morphs into a randomly sized NPC when thrown. The NPC then picks a fight with a nearby player. Disappears if there is nothing to fight nearby.

Emote updates

14 new emotes have been added as well, which are listed below:

Billy Bounce

I’m Old

Finger Wag

Ground Drone

Birdbrain

It’s going down

Egghead’s Endeavor

Greedler

PACED

Watashi

BALDI

Heartbreak Heartbreak

ON TOP

Confess

Other emote-related changes include the following:

New music has been added to the Hugo emote. While using it, the player can walk as well.

New music has been added to the Sidepot emote.

Chirumiru and Jackpot emotes have been reworked.

Hard Jump has been reanimated.

Ranked mode changes

The Nothing Update has made major alterations to Elo and matchmaking, notably improving the overall competitive PvP experience.

Changed the amount of Elo gained or lost when fighting against players with a significant Elo difference.

Added a hard Elo cap to ranked matchmaking, which makes it so players can only match with opponents within 50 Elo of their own ranking.

Private Server+ changes

Premium players can enjoy new options from the PS+ menu, as listed below:

Burst NPC option has been removed from the PS+ menu.

Burst has been renamed to Evasive in the PS+ menu.

Added the option to disable item delivery service.

Added new timeline block to skill builder (Hit Cancel).

Disable Awakening option added to PS+ players.

Bug Fixes

These are the bug fixes introduced with the v1.62 update:

Fixed an issue where some skills didn’t account the damage multiplier for triggering finishers.

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose Elo when a Ranked Match failed to start.

Mended an issue that allowed players to use Evasives to cancel out of their own skills.

Lapse Blue MAX will no longer break if the opponent despawns before the end of the skill.

Fixed an issue that stopped Ranked UI from appearing in some matches.

Fixed an issue that stopped players from scrolling to the bottom of the Skill Builder timeline.

Debris now properly disappears if server performance drops.

Fixed Severing Path not having a cooldown in Roulette.

FAQs on Jujutsu Shenanigans

When was v1.62 The Nothing Update added to Jujutsu Shenanigans?

V1.62 The Nothing Update was added to Jujutsu Shenanigans on September 4, 2025.

How many new emotes does v1.62 The Nothing Update add to Jujutsu Shenanigans?

V1.62 The Nothing Update added 14 new emotes to Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Can Jujutsu Shenanigans be played for free?

Yes, you can enjoy the brawling experience with friends and other Robloxians without paying a mandatory premium.

