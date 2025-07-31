Jump Showdown Cursed Child guide

One of the newest fighters in Jump Showdown is Cursed Child, a character based on Chara from Undertale. This fighter was added to the game on July 27, 2025, alongside three other new playable brawlers. They are among the game’s roster of fighters that can be accessed for free and used in any mode without restrictions.

Let’s take a look at the Cursed Child and what they are in Jump Showdown.

Breaking down Cursed Child in Jump Showdown

Overview

About the Cursed Child boss (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Child is a highly mobile combatant who can make use of numerous quick hits to deal damage to the opponent. Even though they are quite fast, their mobility does not come at the cost of damage. Their special skills, in particular, dish out plenty of damage to the opponent.

That said, there is an element of skill required to use this fighter. The recovery windows on some of their specials are long enough to make their usage truly disadvantageous in a neutral setting. As such, it’s only worth using moves like Bloody Mary if you can land them in a combo.

There's a chance to unlock Cursed Child by defeating the Cursed Child boss enemy that spawns every 17 minutes. This is the only character that has a boss fight as an unlock requirement. Other brawlers are either available by default or are paywalled.

Moveset

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Child has access to four special skills by default. They can fill their Awakening gauge by landing attacks. Once full, they can trigger the Awakening mode, temporarily replacing existing moves with new ones.

Here are the moves they can perform in their regular state:

Onslaught: Advancing rush move that tosses the opponent away.

Advancing rush move that tosses the opponent away. Lethal Wound: Long-range rush attack. Triggers a combo attack if it lands.

Long-range rush attack. Triggers a combo attack if it lands. Bloody Mary: Combo attack with a feinting motion. Ends with a downward stab.

Combo attack with a feinting motion. Ends with a downward stab. Fight: A rush with a QTE. Successfully executing the QTE deals extra damage to the opponent.

Their Awakened state, called Since When Were You The One In Control, includes just one special move, as described below:

Cursed Remedy: Powerful combination move that sends the enemy flying. Deals heavy damage to the opponent.

FAQs

How to unlock Cursed Child in Jump Showdown

Cursed Child can be unlocked by defeating the Cursed Child boss that spawns every 17 minutes.

Does Cursed Child have an Awakening mode in Jump Showdown?

Yes, Cursed Child has an Awakening mode called Since When Were You The One In Control.

When was Cursed Child added to Jump Showdown?

Cursed Child was added to the game on July 27, 2025.

