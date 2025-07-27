  • home icon
Roblox Jump Stars codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 27, 2025 23:50 GMT
Jump star game free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes for free rewards in Jump Stars (Image via Roblox)

All players can now redeem the latest Jump Stars codes to claim free rewards. This Roblox game lets you choose characters from some of the most popular anime series and take part in action-packed battles across different game modes. You’ll be able to use each character’s unique abilities to defeat enemies and explore new challenges.

In this game, redeeming codes can give you helpful boosts during character selection, improving your chances of becoming one of the top fighters in the game. For your reference, we have listed all the active codes for the game in this article.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Jump Stars. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Jump Stars codes (active)

Start battling and win (Image via Roblox)
Start battling and win (Image via Roblox)

Here you will find all the currently active codes for the game.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active Jump Stars codes
CodesRewards
ultracharges2,000 Gems
Inactive Jump Stars codes

Below is a compilation of all the previously released codes that are no longer valid or redeemable in the game.

List of inactive Jump Stars codes
CodesRewards
guilds2,000 Gems
kill!Free Gems
SummerEvent!2,500 Gems
300klikesyay2,000 Gems
group1mthxFree Gems
GoneFree Gems
250klikesyayFree Gems
Update21,500 Gems
Ranked3,000 Gems
Arise3,000 Gems
100kInterested1,500 Gems
100kMembersThanks3,000 Gems
130klikes2,000 Gems
100klikes1,500 Gems
1mVisitsFree Gems
50klikesFree Gems
Release2,500 Gems
SorryForBugsFree Gems
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Jump Stars codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes easily:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Jump Stars and click on the thumbnail image to enter the game's homepage.
  3. Join the game's official Roblox Group, Jump Corp.
  4. Next, launch the game and look to the left side of the screen for the "Codes" icon.
  5. Tap the icon. A box will appear prompting you to enter a code.
  6. Enter your code into the box, then press the "Redeem" button.
Your rewards will be added instantly to your game account profile.

Why are codes important in Jump Stars?

Codes are important in Jump Stars because they give you free Gems, one of the game's currencies. These Gems can then be used to summon characters like Goko, Naroto, or Vegita.

Jump Stars code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If your Jump Stars code isn’t working, double-check for typos or extra spaces when entering it. Make sure the code hasn’t expired and that you meet any in-game requirements. If the issue persists, restart the game before re-attempting the redemption process, as this resets the server you are in.

Where to find the latest codes for Jump Stars

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To get the latest codes, check the game's official private Discord server. You can also follow @P1XELWINS on X.com, check the game's homepage on Roblox, or join the official Roblox group for updates and new exclusive codes.

FAQs on Jump Stars codes

How many times can you redeem a Jump Stars code?

You can redeem each Jump Stars code only once per account.

When do codes expire in Jump Stars?

Jump Stars codes can expire at any time, and there’s no official information from the developers about their expiration schedule.

When are the next Jump Stars codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives more likes or sees a rise in player activity.

