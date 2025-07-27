Roblox Jump Stars codes (July 2025)

All players can now redeem the latest Jump Stars codes to claim free rewards. This Roblox game lets you choose characters from some of the most popular anime series and take part in action-packed battles across different game modes. You’ll be able to use each character’s unique abilities to defeat enemies and explore new challenges.

Ad

In this game, redeeming codes can give you helpful boosts during character selection, improving your chances of becoming one of the top fighters in the game. For your reference, we have listed all the active codes for the game in this article.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Jump Stars. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Jump Stars codes (active)

Start battling and win (Image via Roblox)

Here you will find all the currently active codes for the game.

Ad

Trending

List of active Jump Stars codes Codes Rewards ultracharges 2,000 Gems

Ad

Inactive Jump Stars codes

Below is a compilation of all the previously released codes that are no longer valid or redeemable in the game.

List of inactive Jump Stars codes Codes Rewards guilds 2,000 Gems kill! Free Gems SummerEvent! 2,500 Gems 300klikesyay 2,000 Gems group1mthx Free Gems Gone Free Gems 250klikesyay Free Gems Update2 1,500 Gems Ranked 3,000 Gems Arise 3,000 Gems 100kInterested 1,500 Gems 100kMembersThanks 3,000 Gems 130klikes 2,000 Gems 100klikes 1,500 Gems 1mVisits Free Gems 50klikes Free Gems Release 2,500 Gems SorryForBugs Free Gems

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Jump Stars codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes easily:

Ad

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Jump Stars and click on the thumbnail image to enter the game's homepage. Join the game's official Roblox Group, Jump Corp. Next, launch the game and look to the left side of the screen for the "Codes" icon. Tap the icon. A box will appear prompting you to enter a code. Enter your code into the box, then press the "Redeem" button.

Ad

Your rewards will be added instantly to your game account profile.

Why are codes important in Jump Stars?

Codes are important in Jump Stars because they give you free Gems, one of the game's currencies. These Gems can then be used to summon characters like Goko, Naroto, or Vegita.

Jump Stars code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If your Jump Stars code isn’t working, double-check for typos or extra spaces when entering it. Make sure the code hasn’t expired and that you meet any in-game requirements. If the issue persists, restart the game before re-attempting the redemption process, as this resets the server you are in.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes for Jump Stars

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To get the latest codes, check the game's official private Discord server. You can also follow @P1XELWINS on X.com, check the game's homepage on Roblox, or join the official Roblox group for updates and new exclusive codes.

Ad

FAQs on Jump Stars codes

How many times can you redeem a Jump Stars code?

You can redeem each Jump Stars code only once per account.

When do codes expire in Jump Stars?

Jump Stars codes can expire at any time, and there’s no official information from the developers about their expiration schedule.

When are the next Jump Stars codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives more likes or sees a rise in player activity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025