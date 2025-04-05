Katana Simulator codes (April 2025)

Become the best katana wielder using the latest Katana Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must wield katanas to battle with several enemies and others while leveling up your skills. You start with a regular katana and have to hunt down other NPCs to get coins. You aim to slash opponents, earn coins, and improve to stronger katanas.
With the coins, you can buy stronger katanas and start with faster attacks. As you battle and reach higher levels, you can unlock new areas, which contain tougher enemies and better rewards
All Katana Simulator codes (Active)
Below are the active codes for Katana Simulator.
Inactive Katana Simulator codes
Below are the inactive codes for Katana Simulator.
How to redeem Katana Simulator codes
Redeeming codes for Katana Simulator is a hassle-free process:
- Open Katana Simulator on Roblox.
- On the upper side of the game, click the 'Codes' icon.
- Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Type code here' textbox.
- Click on the 'Enter' button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Katana Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?
Codes for Katana Simulator give you tons of coins, a coin boost, skins, and costumes to help you become a true Katana master in-game. These codes can be used to get potions and new katanas, giving you a big advantage and making it easier to advance.
Katana Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Codes not working in Roblox can be frustrating, but it’s often due to simple issues. Many times, the code has just expired. Even small typos or the wrong casing can cause a code to fail. During updates or game overhauls, developers may remove or alter codes.
Where to find new Katana Simulator codes
You can find the latest codes for Katana Simulator by following @games_paragon on X.
FAQs on Katana Simulator code
What is the latest Katana Simulator code?
The latest code in Katana Simulator is "50Mil," which grants you 2,500 free coins.
Which code provides the best rewards in Katana Simulator?
The code "75kThanks" grants you 75,000 free coins, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.
How beneficial are codes for Katana Simulator?
Codes give coins, boosts, skins, and gear to help you level up fast and master the game.
