Katana Simulator codes (April 2025)

Become the best katana wielder using the latest Katana Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must wield katanas to battle with several enemies and others while leveling up your skills. You start with a regular katana and have to hunt down other NPCs to get coins. You aim to slash opponents, earn coins, and improve to stronger katanas.

With the coins, you can buy stronger katanas and start with faster attacks. As you battle and reach higher levels, you can unlock new areas, which contain tougher enemies and better rewards

All Katana Simulator codes (Active)

Below are the active codes for Katana Simulator.

List of active Katana Simulator codes

Code Reward 50Mil 2,500 Coins (Latest) 75kThanks 75,000 Coins fivethousand 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup 2,500 Coins 50kdouble Double-inator (2x Coin Boost) fire Double-inator (2x Coin Boost) gong 2,500 Coins space a spacesuit skin noggin a big head

Inactive Katana Simulator codes

Below are the inactive codes for Katana Simulator.

List of Katana Simulator inactive codes Code Reward SorryForLag 25,000 Coins 56kThumbsUp 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost thanksfor65k 65,000 Coins MoreCoinsPlease 10,000 Coins CoinsPlease 5,000 Coins Double 2x Coin Boost

How to redeem Katana Simulator codes

Redeeming codes for Katana Simulator is a hassle-free process:

Open Katana Simulator on Roblox.

On the upper side of the game, click the 'Codes' icon.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Type code here' textbox.

Click on the 'Enter' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Katana Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Codes for Katana Simulator give you tons of coins, a coin boost, skins, and costumes to help you become a true Katana master in-game. These codes can be used to get potions and new katanas, giving you a big advantage and making it easier to advance.

Katana Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes not working in Roblox can be frustrating, but it’s often due to simple issues. Many times, the code has just expired. Even small typos or the wrong casing can cause a code to fail. During updates or game overhauls, developers may remove or alter codes.

Where to find new Katana Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Katana Simulator by following @games_paragon on X.

FAQs on Katana Simulator code

What is the latest Katana Simulator code?

The latest code in Katana Simulator is "50Mil," which grants you 2,500 free coins.

Which code provides the best rewards in Katana Simulator?

The code "75kThanks" grants you 75,000 free coins, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Katana Simulator?

Codes give coins, boosts, skins, and gear to help you level up fast and master the game.

