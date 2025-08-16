Kayak Racing Demon Hunter Aura update guide

The Demon Hunter Aura update for Kayak Racing was added to the game on August 16, 2025. As a part of this patch, the game added a new login bonus-style Demon Hunt Event, along with new collectibles. Players can take their racing speed to a whole new level with the contents of this update, which will only be available for a limited time.

Let’s go over the newest additions to Kayak Racing with the Demon Hunter Aura update.

An overview of the Demon Hunter Aura update in Kayak Racing

The Demon Hunt Event (Image via Roblox)

The Demon Hunter Aura update takes cues from KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix movie about KPop superstars hunting down demons. This content drop includes a login bonus-style rewards system called the Demon Hunt Event, which gives out one prize each day you log into the game. It can be viewed by interacting with the event area in the hub world.

The Demon Hunt Event will remain active for 13 days, ending on August 29, 2025. In total, you can get 13 unique freebies, which include Labubu Eggs, Partners, Pets, and more, which will become unavailable when the event expires. You can optionally spend 915 Robux to unlock all rewards at once, adding them to your inventory instantly.

Other updates include various bug fixes, along with a new code: 20KLIKE.

All Demon Hunt Event login rewards

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all rewards you can get for logging in while the Demon Hunt Event is active:

Day 1: 12x Multiplier Pet

12x Multiplier Pet Day 2: Aura Farmer Saja Boys Jinu

Aura Farmer Saja Boys Jinu Day 3: 29x Multiplier Pet

29x Multiplier Pet Day 4: 60x Multiplier Pet

60x Multiplier Pet Day 5: 90% Best

90% Best Day 6: 180x Multiplier Pet

180x Multiplier Pet Day 7: Labubu Egg

Labubu Egg Day 8: 110% Best

110% Best Day 9: Labubu Egg

Labubu Egg Day 10: Labubu Egg

Labubu Egg Day 11: The Reaper

The Reaper Day 12: Labubu Egg

Labubu Egg Day 13: Aura Farmer HUNTR/X Rumi

FAQs on Kayak Racing

When was the Demon Hunter Aura update added to Kayak Racing?

The Demon Hunter Aura update was added to the game on August 16, 2025.

How long will the Demon Hunt Event remain active?

The Demon Hunt Event will remain active until August 29, 2025.

How to get the new Aura Farmers in the Demon Hunt Event?

The new Aura Farmers, Saja Boys Jinu and HUNTR/X Rumi, can be obtained by logging into the game during the Demon Hunt Event.

