Kick a Brainrot codes (September 2025)

Kick a Brainrot codes offer free rewards that help players accelerate their in-game progress. The Roblox title is all about hatching odd brainrot creatures from eggs and kicking them to evolve into stronger forms. As you play, the aim is to unlock better boots, discover rare eggs, and gain powerful mutations to maximize your earnings.

Ad

Redeeming codes is the easiest way to grab extra cash, upgrade boots quickly, and boost your odds of finding rare hatches.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Kick a Brainrot. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Kick a Brainrot are issued.

All Kick a Brainrot codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

These are all the active codes available in the game at the moment for free rewards.

Ad

Trending

List of active Kick a Brainrot codes Codes Rewards 250KMEMBERS 1 hour Luck Boost 70KLIKES 1 hour Cash Boost

Ad

Inactive Kick a Brainrot codes

These codes have become inactive and can no longer be redeemed.

List of inactive Kick a Brainrot codes Codes Rewards 10MVISITSS Free Boost 200KMEMBERS Free Boost 25KLIKES Free Boost 50KLIKES Free Boost 5MVISITS Free Boost 60KLIKES Free Boost

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Kick a Brainrot codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To claim your free rewards, follow the steps listed below:

Ad

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Kick a Brainrot and click on the thumbnail. Enter the game's homepage. Launch the game and wait for it to load. Press the ABX Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a valid code in the box and click the checkmark to claim rewards.

Once redeemed, a pop-up will display the reward names and amounts, and they’ll be added to your account immediately.

Ad

Why are codes important in Kick a Brainrot?

Kick a Brainrot codes provide valuable boosts like double cash and increased luck, helping players earn more money, hatch rare eggs, and progress faster. Cash boosts allow quicker purchases of boots and upgrades, while luck boosts improve the chances of hatching rare brainrots and unlocking powerful mutations for maximum earnings.

Kick a Brainrot code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, try copying and pasting it from the table above instead of typing it manually. This will prevent you from accidentally typing in extra spaces or incorrect characters.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes in Kick a Brainrot?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest Kick a Brainrot codes are usually shared on the game’s official Roblox page, often listed in the description. You can also find active codes through the official Roblox group, Voyage Studio. For early access to new codes, exclusive updates, and community discussions, it’s best to join its official Discord server.

Ad

FAQs on Kick a Brainrot codes

How many times can you redeem the Kick a Brainrot codes?

Each Kick a Brainrot code can only be redeemed once per account.

When do the codes expire?

Codes will eventually expire, usually when replaced with new ones in future updates.

When are the next Kick a Brainrot codes coming?

New Kick a Brainrot codes are usually released when the game hits milestones, such as a certain number of likes or visits, as well as during major updates and special events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025