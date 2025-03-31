Kick It Simulator codes (March 2025)

Kick It Simulator codes grant you important in-game items to speed up your progress. This Roblox experience tasks you with collecting Power and then kicking a soccer ball as far as possible. With each kick, you get Coins for buying Power-boosting Pets.

Ad

Although the repeated virtual kicks won't give you a sore foot, it will take your time and effort. Fortunately, redeeming the valid codes for Kick It Simulator lets you fast-forward your grind with boosts and Pets.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Kick It Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Kick It Simulator codes

All active codes for Kick It Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes for Roblox Kick It Simulator:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Kick It Simulator Code Rewards Free Pet Coconut Bat Pet 2X Event Power Boost

Ad

Expired Kick It Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Kick It Simulator.

Also check: Latest Goal Kick Simulator codes

How to redeem Roblox Kick It Simulator codes

The Codes tab is next to the Rebirth tab (Image via Roblox)

There are no prerequisites for accessing the redemption system in Roblox Kick It Simulator. Both beginners and experienced players can follow these steps to redeem active codes and get a headstart in the game:

Ad

Launch Kick It Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab on the left side of the screen.

Enter an active code in the empty text field.

Hit the green Confirm button to receive rewards.

Kick It Simulator codes and their importance

Eggs provide Power-enhancing Pets (Image via Roblox)

Eggs containing Power-enhancing can be purchased with either Robux or from the Coins obtained by kicking the ball. However, Kick It Simulator gift codes provide a cheaper option to get Pets. You can get the Coconut Bat Pet for free in this Roblox experience and subsequently use the Power Boost to farm more energy.

Ad

Kick It Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

The "Invalid Code" error message appears in the code box for several reasons. When inputting active codes, players should double-check them for typos, extra spaces, and improper letter casing. Such mistakes prevent the game from giving the green light to a redemption attempt.

Compared to typing Roblox codes, copying and pasting them in the text box is a better option. The method gives you more accuracy and facilitates faster redemptions in Kick It Simulator.

Ad

Also check: Latest Winning Penalty Kick codes

Where to find new Kick It Simulator codes

You can stay informed about the latest freebies for Kick It Simulator by joining the Luminary Games! Roblox community. Moreover, consider following the game developers @KelvinBlues1 and @Fahne13, as they often share new codes with their social accounts.

FAQs on Kick It Simulator codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Kick It Simulator?

Ad

"2X Event" and "Free Pet" are the valid codes for Kick It Simulator.

Do gift codes for Roblox Kick It Simulator expire?

The developer controls the validity of gift codes. As such, the working codes can expire without warning.

When will more codes for Kick It Simulator be released?

Fresh codes for Kick It Simulator could be released after updates and when the Roblox game completes a new milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024