King Legacy Fishing guide

Fishing is a gameplay feature in King Legacy, in which you can use a Fishing Rod to catch different aquamarine species and sell them for Cash. It can be a great way to earn extra Gold without much effort, aiding your endeavors in the main game. You can access it as early as Sea 1 and don’t need to teleport to a special location to fish for rare and valuable fish species.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide to Fishing and what you can get from it in King Legacy

Everything you need to know about Fishing in King Legacy

Getting a Fishing Rod

The Mystic Bookkeeper (Image via Roblox)

You can start fishing anywhere on the map, as long as you’re near a body of water. So, the only thing you need to get started is a Fishing Rod, an easily-acquired item in the first Sea. You can access its crafting recipe by visiting the Mystic Bookkeeper on the Pirate Island. Crafting it requires you to collect 10 Rusted Scraps and 30 Logs, both of which are abundant resources.

Ad

Trending

Rusted Scraps are frequently dropped by defeated enemies, while Logs can be collected by chopping down trees. Once you have the required items, open your inventory and fashion yourself a Fishing Rod.

Fishing

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

With the Fishing Rod equipped, approach a water body, and use the left mouse button to cast a line. Holding the left mouse button will cast the line farther, while tapping it will only send it a short distance. When a fish bites, you will be notified via a pop-up on the screen, prompting you to keep the cursor aligned with the white bar.

Ad

You must continue to keep the cursor on the moving white bar until the meter underneath fills up. Once the meter is full, you will have caught the fish. Note that the rarer and more valuable the fish, the more challenging it will be to keep the cursor aligned.

After catching as many fish as you need, you can visit Starter Island to find Fisher Frank. This NPC will buy your fish and reward you with Gold as payment for your troubles. After that, you may either return to the regular gameplay loop of the main game or continue fishing.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to craft a Fishing Rod in King Legacy

A Fishing Rod can be crafted using 10 Rusted Scraps and 30 Logs by visiting the Mystic Bookkeeper on Pirate Island.

How to cast a line with the Fishing Rod in King Legacy

Press and hold the left mouse button to build up power and release it to cast a line with the Fishing Rod.

Ad

Where can I sell fish in King Legacy?

Fish can be sold to the Fisher Frank NPC on Starter Island in exchange for Gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025