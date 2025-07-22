King Legacy Fishing guide

Fishing is a gameplay feature in King Legacy, in which you can use a Fishing Rod to catch different aquamarine species and sell them for Cash. It can be a great way to earn extra Gold without much effort, aiding your endeavors in the main game. You can access it as early as Sea 1 and don’t need to teleport to a special location to fish for rare and valuable fish species.
Here’s a quick guide to Fishing and what you can get from it in King Legacy
Everything you need to know about Fishing in King Legacy
Getting a Fishing Rod
You can start fishing anywhere on the map, as long as you’re near a body of water. So, the only thing you need to get started is a Fishing Rod, an easily-acquired item in the first Sea. You can access its crafting recipe by visiting the Mystic Bookkeeper on the Pirate Island. Crafting it requires you to collect 10 Rusted Scraps and 30 Logs, both of which are abundant resources.
Rusted Scraps are frequently dropped by defeated enemies, while Logs can be collected by chopping down trees. Once you have the required items, open your inventory and fashion yourself a Fishing Rod.
Fishing
With the Fishing Rod equipped, approach a water body, and use the left mouse button to cast a line. Holding the left mouse button will cast the line farther, while tapping it will only send it a short distance. When a fish bites, you will be notified via a pop-up on the screen, prompting you to keep the cursor aligned with the white bar.
You must continue to keep the cursor on the moving white bar until the meter underneath fills up. Once the meter is full, you will have caught the fish. Note that the rarer and more valuable the fish, the more challenging it will be to keep the cursor aligned.
After catching as many fish as you need, you can visit Starter Island to find Fisher Frank. This NPC will buy your fish and reward you with Gold as payment for your troubles. After that, you may either return to the regular gameplay loop of the main game or continue fishing.
