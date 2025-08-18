KPop Demon Hunters Elevator: A beginner's guide

KPop Demon Hunters Elevator is a floor-climbing game where you make your way across different levels and overcome every challenge on your path. Inspired by the Netflix movie, KPop Demon Hunters, this experience tasks you with reaching the very top floor and besting every demonic force along the way. Each floor presents a unique encounter for you to overcome, be it a puzzle, a boss battle, a Red Light, Green Light-style minigame, or something else entirely.

This guide will help you get started on your climb from the KPop Demon Hunters’ perspectives and understand what the experience is about.

Getting started with KPop Demon Hunters Elevator

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

KPop Demon Hunters Elevator places you in the shoes of the titular Hunters, tasking you with getting to the very top floor. Outside of your main objective, your task changes every floor, depending on the minigame of the floor. Consider this title a mash-up of several other titles, such as obbies, Squid Game-style minigames, quizzes, and more.

As you continue to make your way across the floors, you will earn Points. This stat is tracked at the corner on the bottom left, alongside your floor progress. Points can be used at the in-game shop for various goodies that can help you get to the end of the run. Since the resource is abundant, you must use it for a nifty bonus at every opportunity to become the first to reach the end.

Conquer every puzzle and obstacle on your way to becoming the ultimate KPop Demon Hunter in this Roblox experience.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game shares its control schemes with the standard Roblox keybindings. So, outside of the default keybinds, you don’t need to remember any specialized button combinations. Feel free to refer to the controls listed below to see what they are:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay features

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Demon-hunting Elevator climb: The game is very linear in its structure, presenting you with one obstacle after the next as you climb the floors. Since you can only take on a single obstruction at a time, there are no distractions to keep you from progressing. You can either join other players in your collective efforts to reach the top or sabotage them to be the sole survivor.

The game is very linear in its structure, presenting you with one obstacle after the next as you climb the floors. Since you can only take on a single obstruction at a time, there are no distractions to keep you from progressing. You can either join other players in your collective efforts to reach the top or sabotage them to be the sole survivor. Floor types: The floor-specific challenges presented to you by the experience include obstacle courses, quizzes, puzzles, and more. None of these is particularly complex; in fact, they are fairly straightforward and pose minimal challenge at most. You only need to figure out what the objective of the current floor is to reach the next one.

The floor-specific challenges presented to you by the experience include obstacle courses, quizzes, puzzles, and more. None of these is particularly complex; in fact, they are fairly straightforward and pose minimal challenge at most. You only need to figure out what the objective of the current floor is to reach the next one. Morphs: You can roleplay as your favorite Demon Hunter using Morphs. Morphs are unlockables obtained through Points, reaching the top of the leaderboard, and completing challenges. These are cosmetic options that serve as an alternate playable avatar, keeping with the theme of the game.

You can roleplay as your favorite Demon Hunter using Morphs. Morphs are unlockables obtained through Points, reaching the top of the leaderboard, and completing challenges. These are cosmetic options that serve as an alternate playable avatar, keeping with the theme of the game. Pets: Pets can be hatched from Eggs in the hub area. Each Egg brings a different selection of Pets, offering unique stat boosts when equipped. Like most simulation-style games, this experience only allows you to equip three Pets at a time.

Pets can be hatched from Eggs in the hub area. Each Egg brings a different selection of Pets, offering unique stat boosts when equipped. Like most simulation-style games, this experience only allows you to equip three Pets at a time. Premium elements: If you need additional help getting through the levels, you can optionally buy items like Coils and Points to carry you through the challenge. These can only be purchased for Robux, making them exclusively premium.

FAQs on KPop Demon Hunters Elevator

What is KPop Demon Hunters Elevator about?

KPop Demon Hunters Elevator is about completing various challenges to advance through the floors and reach the top.

Is KPop Demon Hunters Elevator free to play?

Yes, the title is free-to-play, with no mandatory purchase requirements imposed on the player.

How do I buy Pets in KPop Demon Hunters Elevator?

Pets can’t be bought directly; instead, they must be hatched by purchasing Eggs from the hub area.

