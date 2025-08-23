KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker: A beginner's guide

KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker is one of Roblox's unique and popular titles, with around 18K active players globally. What sets this experience apart from others is its unique gameplay, which involves completing various challenges in different worlds. Your movement speed plays a major role in determining victory in these tasks.
Aside from the movement speed, how well players with high speed control their movement while completing the challenges also determines if they will complete the challenge and earn Trophies. The more challenges you win, the more Trophies you earn, and the more new worlds you get to explore. Read on to learn more about the game.
Everything you need to know about KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker
Gameplay
Speed Clicker features multiple worlds filled with various challenges, such as making it from one end of a track to the other before a giant ball (released from the finishing line) rolls over you. Completing them requires you to have high movement speed and good control over your pace.
To enter a new world, you must have an adequate number of Trophies, which are collected by completing challenges. The number of Trophies each challenge offers progressively increases in every new world.
How to increase speed
Increasing your movement speed is easy: You must constantly press your left mouse button or the E key on your keyboard. Doing so permanently increases your movement speed, which is displayed by the Speedometer placed in the upper corner of the interface.
The more speed you gain, the easier it gets to complete challenges. Moreover, acquiring a certain movement speed unlocks new characters, who further boost your pace.
Aside from this, you can purchase Pets (who further boost your movement speed) from the Egg Shop. Buying them costs Trophies.
Other things to know
Here is other information related to the game:
- Total likes garnered by the game: 129K (95% players liked the game)
- Total Visits: 18.1 million
- Release date: August 4, 2025
FAQs related to KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker
What's the content maturity of KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker?
The content maturity of the game is Minimal.
Who is the developer of KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker?
lol games is the developer of the game.
What's the server size of KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker?
The server size of the game is 15.
How many Eggs are available in KPop Demon Hunters Speed Clicker?
Every Egg Shop in different worlds has a different set of Eggs based on their rarity. They span from common to epic for F2P (free-to-play) gamers, while those willing to spend Robux can also purchase two other types of Eggs.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025