Legends Battlegrounds Jun guide

Legends Battlegrounds includes various playable fighters that you can use in combat to try and score as many kills as possible. Its second-ever completed release is a brawler named Jun, who left Early Access and was added to the main roster on March 23, 2025. With a melee-focused moveset, this character aims to rush opponents down and deal hefty damage with powerful strikes.

Here’s a complete overview of what Jun is capable of in Legends Battlegrounds.

Breaking down Jun in Legends Battlegrounds

Overview

Jun in action (Image via Roblox)

Jun is a melee combatant who makes use of plain ol’ fisticuffs as a part of his combos. His play style focuses on belligerently pursuing opponents, forcing them to use up their dash and leave themselves wide open. While the lack of versatile long-range options may rear its head once in a while, Jun will almost always be at an advantage in free-for-alls.

With repeated strikes, he can fill up his Ultimate gauge, giving him access to No More Games, his ultimate move. Upon unleashing this move, Jun creates clones that assail the opponent and leave them no quarter. He also gets access to special moves while the Ultimate is active, allowing him to unleash devastating damage until the gauge is empty.

Jun’s kit is best suited for one-on-one fights, but he can manage well enough in team situations as well. Some of his moves, such as Virgule Cascade, have invincibility frames, giving him some leeway if he has already consumed his dash. That said, moves like Glimpse of Power can leave him wide open to counterattacks.

Moveset

Jun's Ultimate move (Image via Roblox)

Here are the different moves Jun can perform in his regular state:

Glimpse of Power: An advancing two-hit strike. Breaks guard.

An advancing two-hit strike. Breaks guard. Wolf Fang Flash: Perform a backflipping kick. If it connects, follows up with an advancing punch.

Perform a backflipping kick. If it connects, follows up with an advancing punch. Fang Dance: Initiates a combo move with an advancing knee. Breaks guard.

Initiates a combo move with an advancing knee. Breaks guard. Fang Dance (Close Range): Blockable variant of the same move performed at close range.

Blockable variant of the same move performed at close range. Virgule Cascade: Combo attack performed with a knife.

Combo attack performed with a knife. Virgule Cascade (Uppercut variant): Combo move initiated with an uppercut. Can be performed by using three normal attacks, an uppercut, and then activating Virgule Cascade.

Combo move initiated with an uppercut. Can be performed by using three normal attacks, an uppercut, and then activating Virgule Cascade. Virgule Cascade (Glimpse of Power variant): Variant triggered by activating Virgule Cascade after executing Glimpse of Power. Breaks guard.

After activating his Ultimate move, he can temporarily access the following skills until the Ultimate bar depletes:

Savage Fangs: Perform rapid slashes and execute a dashing grab, triggering a cutscene move and dealing heavy damage. Breaks guard.

Perform rapid slashes and execute a dashing grab, triggering a cutscene move and dealing heavy damage. Breaks guard. Phantom Sever: A series of quick slashes that can be blocked but are difficult to spot.

A series of quick slashes that can be blocked but are difficult to spot. Piercing Tempest: Long-range attack executed by throwing five knives. Triggers a combo move if any of the knives land.

One Inch Punch: Counterattack that triggers if the opponent attacks you in the counter stance.

Counterattack that triggers if the opponent attacks you in the counter stance. One Inch Punch (Piercing Tempest variant): A combination of Piercing Tempest and One Inch Punch. Can be activated during Piercing Tempest while Jun starts the combo attack. Instantly kills the opponent.

FAQs

How to use the One Inch Punch as Jun in Legends Battlegrounds?

The One Inch Punch triggers when the enemy attacks Jun while he is in the counter stance, requiring you to time its activation.

Is Jun available for free in Legends Battlegrounds?

Yes, Jun can be accessed for free without any monetary requirements.

When was Jun made available for free in Legends Battlegrounds?

Jun left Early Access and was made available for free on March 23, 2025.

