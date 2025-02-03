LifeTogether RP Modern Edge Manor guide

LifeTogether RP includes a variety of roleplay systems, which include owning a house. With the latest update, players can now build a new house in a plot of their choice. The new house — dubbed the Modern Edge Manor — features a unique and sleek design that stretches across a large area. This house is exclusively premium, requiring you to purchase it with Robux.

Here’s what you need to know about the Modern Edge Manor in LifeTogether RP.

Building the Modern Edge Manor in LifeTogether RP

The Modern Edge Manor (Image via Roblox)

The Modern Edge Manor is a massive house with an elegant design. It features a plethora of amenities that can cover a wide variety of RP scenarios. This structure comes with three bedrooms, an underground pool, a rooftop lounge, a gym, a tennis court, and an underground cinema. Its massive size lends itself perfectly to numerous roleplaying situations, including parties, meet-ups, family or friendship dramas, paranormal encounters, and more.

To build this house, you either need the Life Premium membership or purchase it separately for 749 Robux. The Life Premium membership costs 649 Robux per month and has the perk of unlocking everything in the game’s catalog.

After choosing the payment mode, claim a plot of land using the Find a Home button on your in-game phone, and choose the Modern Edge Manor. The house will be built instantly, giving you immediate access to everything it has to offer. You can also use your in-game mobile device to access the following features:

Manage Permissions

Teleport to the house with the Go To Home button.

button. Lock or unlock the doors.

Check the Camera footage.

Control the curtains.

Start the fireplace fire.

Set the ambient temperature.

Toggle the Lights on or off.

All available houses in LifeTogether RP

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Modern Edge Manor is just one of the several houses that you can buy in the game. Here’s a list of free and premium houses currently available for you to build, along with their official descriptions:

Cosy Mountain Home: 3-bedroom, built into the hill. Free to build.

3-bedroom, built into the hill. Free to build. Elegant Spanish Villa: 3-bedroom Home. Free to build.

3-bedroom Home. Free to build. Seahorse Floating Villa: Includes underwater bedroom. Free to build.

Includes underwater bedroom. Free to build. Modern Hill House: Expansive, elegant design with luxurious finishes. Free to build.

Expansive, elegant design with luxurious finishes. Free to build. Elite Palace: House built for wealthy individuals. Premium-only.

House built for wealthy individuals. Premium-only. Rosewood Retreat: Triple garage, pond, and four-bedroom home. Free to build.

Triple garage, pond, and four-bedroom home. Free to build. Haven View House: Stunning Starlit Master Bedroom, Pool, Firepit. Free to build.

Stunning Starlit Master Bedroom, Pool, Firepit. Free to build. Crystal Manor: 5-bedroom, car lift, home theater. Free to build.

5-bedroom, car lift, home theater. Free to build. Epic Heights Luxury: Everything you need for the best parties. Premium-only.

Everything you need for the best parties. Premium-only. French Luxury Mansion: The largest, most luxurious house. Premium-only.

The largest, most luxurious house. Premium-only. The Panorama: Modern living with panoramic views. Free to build.

Modern living with panoramic views. Free to build. Modern Edge Manor: Premium-only.

FAQs

When was Modern Edge Manor added to LifeTogether RP?

The Modern Edge Manor was added to the game on February 2, 2025.

Can the Modern Edge Manor be built for free in LifeTogether RP?

No, the Modern Edge Manor is an exclusively premium house that requires Robux or the Life Premium membership to build in the game.

How many houses does LifeTogether RP feature?

The game includes 12 unique houses for you to build and enact scenarios in.

