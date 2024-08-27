LifeTogether RP Update 24: ATV, New Beauty Essentials, and more

LifeTogether RP is a life simulator where you can be whoever you want in a town of many possibilities. This experience recently received an update that added various new elements to freshen up the game. The update, named Update 24, includes a new vehicle and various cosmetic items to improve your roleplaying experience.

Here’s a breakdown of everything included in Update 24 for LifeTogether RP.

Everything new in Update 24 for LifeTogether RP

Beauty Essentials

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

A major part of the latest update is beauty essentials items, which include various makeup and self-care items. These items can be instrumental in helping your avatar become the best possible version, enhancing the roleplaying aspect of the experience.

Trending

As a part of these beauty essentials, you can access Lipstick, Concealer, Blush, Mascara, and Powder Box items. You can access them at any time using the in-game smartphone. Simply navigate to the Beauty section in your Items list to use them.

Once equipped, click on your avatar and hit the Use button to apply the selected item. Feel free to combine these aspects with a suitable outfit to complete your look and show off your style to other Robloxians.

As of now, you cannot alter the color or texture of your beauty essentials, and their usage is limited to application only.

Also read: How to play Roblox LifeTogether RP?

Off-Road ATV and Bug fixes

The Off-Road ATV (Image via Roblox)

The Off-Road ATV has been added to the game’s selection of vehicles as part of the LifeTogether RP Update 24. As the name suggests, the vehicle can be driven on non-tarmac surfaces while retaining responsive handling. The vehicle comes in a yellow and black color combination and can be customized using the color wheel at the top.

No restrictions prevent you from spawning it at any time, so feel free to use it whenever you need to traverse uneven terrain. Spawn it using your in-game smartphone by expanding the All option in its Vehicles section. You may also increase its top speed using the premium speed unlocking option. It costs 395 Robux and allows you to raise the ATV’s top speed to the absolute limit.

On top of these additions, Update 24 also introduces a variety of bug fixes that improve the overall performance of the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I access the Beauty Essentials in LifeTogether RP?

You can find the Beauty Essentials using the Items option on your in-game smartphone.

What is the maximum top speed of the Off-Road ATV in LifeTogether RP?

The maximum top speed of the Off-Road ATV is 45 mph, which can optionally be unlocked to go higher than 300.

Which items did Update 24 add in LifeTogether RP?

Update 24 introduced the Off-Road ATV, Lipstick, Mascara, Powder Box, Concealer, and Blush to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024