Anime Simulator is a Roblox experience all about embodying your favorite anime and manga-inspired characters and going on an adventure in a vast open world. One of the latest updates added several new auras to the game, expanding its list of rare and aesthetically pleasing cosmetic effects. If you’re looking for a particular aura and need to know its pull rate, this is the article for you.

This guide lists every aura in the game, along with an overview of how auras work.

List of all Auras in Anime Simulator

Getting an Aura through rolls (Image via Roblox)

The latest update increased the number of Auras in the game to 23, with the rarest ones having a pull rate of one in several million. Even though getting an Aura only costs a single Gem, you will need a large stockpile of the resource to get the latest ones.

Here’s a complete list of Auras in Anime Simulator:

Chronology: One in 66,666,666 pull chance.

One in 66,666,666 pull chance. Infinity: One in 50,000, 000 pull chance.

One in 50,000, 000 pull chance. Babylon: One in 12,000,000 pull chance.

One in 12,000,000 pull chance. Solo: One in 2,000,000 pull chance.

One in 2,000,000 pull chance. Atomic: One in 100,000 pull chance.

One in 100,000 pull chance. Invincible: One in 55,000 pull chance.

One in 55,000 pull chance. Rage: One in 40,000 pull chance.

One in 40,000 pull chance. Pride: One in 20,000 pull chance.

One in 20,000 pull chance. Darkness: One in 12,500 pull chance.

One in 12,500 pull chance. Menacing: One in 9,999 pull chance.

One in 9,999 pull chance. Anti-Magic: One in 8,888 pull chance.

One in 8,888 pull chance. Tornado: One in 7,000 pull chance.

One in 7,000 pull chance. Avenger: One in 5,000 pull chance.

One in 5,000 pull chance. Observation: One in 3,000 pull chance.

One in 3,000 pull chance. Monster: One in 700 pull chance.

One in 700 pull chance. Devil: One in 200 pull chance.

One in 200 pull chance. Ripple: One in 100 pull chance.

One in 100 pull chance. Healer: One in 88 pull chance.

One in 88 pull chance. Samurai: One in 50 pull chance.

One in 50 pull chance. Bubbles: One in 32 pull chance.

One in 32 pull chance. Science: One in four pull chance.

One in four pull chance. Smoke: One in four pull chance.

One in four pull chance. Love: One in two pull chance.

You can get Auras by clicking on the button on the same name in the side panel. Use the icon with the three lines to open the side panel and access the Aura menu.

About Anime Simulator

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Simulator is an action-adventure title featuring aspects inspired by famous anime and manga series. It is a mixture of a clicker and a fighting game, where you can increase your strength with clicks and take on enemies in arena battles. Explore the world and tackle formidable foes to become stronger.

It includes elements typically seen in anime, such as Transformations, Fruits, weapons, Auras, and more. Each of these elements requires you to fulfill a set of prerequisites, which are naturally introduced as you progress through the game.

Questing is a major part of the experience as well, with various NPCs who offer missions populating the game world. Take on quests, earn XP, and aim to be the strongest in this Roblox title.

FAQs

How many Auras does Anime Simulator feature?

The game features 23 unique Auras, each with a different pull rate, making some rarer than others.

What is the rarest Aura in Anime Simulator?

The rarest Aura in the game is Chronology, which has a pull rate of one in 66,666,666 or 0.0000015% per roll.

How do I obtain an Aura in Anime Simulator?

Auras can be obtained by accessing the Aura menu and using the Roll button to spend one Gem and roll for a random one.

