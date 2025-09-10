List of all Roblox The Takeover event games

Roblox The Takeover, the upcoming platform-wide Roblox event, is set to feature dozens of games as a part of its core objective. It will commence on September 12, 2025, and it will involve defending your neighborhood in Tagtown against other players by forming your very own crew. As you continue to complete tasks in the featured experiences, your neighborhood will grow, unlocking access to unique prizes.Band together with your fellow Robloxians and try to expand your Tagtown neighborhood as much as possible in this co-opetition.Every game featured in Roblox The TakeoverOfficial key art for The Takeover (Image via Roblox)So far, 26 Roblox games have confirmed their involvement in The Takeover. These experiences are listed below:Bayside High SchoolBoomstick FootballCarry an EggDigDig the BackyardDragon AdventuresDress to ImpressDungeon Heroeseasiest game everGym Star SimulatorMusical ChairsMy Little Pony RPPixel BladePressureRedcliff City RPRegretevatorSavannah LifeS.E.W.H. (Something Evil Will Happen)Slap BattlesSpongeBob Tower DefenseSuperstar RacersTennis: ZeroThe Survival GameTower Defense SimulatorTower Defense XWeird Gun GameThese titles revealed their involvement in the event through posts on their social media handles and Roblox event pages. We will continue to update this list as the roster of games featured in The Takeover expands. The final list of games will be fully revealed by September 12, 2025, the launch day of the event.This guide includes every piece of information revealed about The Takeover thus far.About Roblox The TakeoverThe Takeover is a Roblox event that is all about banding together with other players to defend your turf from other crews.Revealed at the Roblox Developers Conference 2025, this event sees players participating in a setting that is simultaneously cooperative and competitive. This makes it a departure from previous events of its kind, where tasks were mostly focused on solo play.Robloxians must form a crew and occupy a neighborhood in Tagtown, the featured event area, where they must try to expand their turf. The ultimate goal is to maximize the area occupied by a crew’s neighborhood by taking over other teams’ territories.The Takeover will last until September 22, 2025, ending exactly 10 days after its launch. Players will only be able to earn unique prizes during this timeframe, making it important to participate in a timely fashion.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Roblox The TakeoverWhen will The Takeover event start?The Takeover will begin on September 12, 2025.How long will The Takeover event last?The Takeover will last 10 days, ending on September 22, 2025.What is Roblox The Takeover event about?The Takeover event is described as a co-opetition, where participants must form crews and expand their neighborhood by taking over others’ territories.