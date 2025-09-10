  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • List of all Roblox The Takeover event games

List of all Roblox The Takeover event games

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 07:34 GMT
All games featured in Roblox The Takeover
All games featured in Roblox The Takeover (Image via Roblox)

Roblox The Takeover, the upcoming platform-wide Roblox event, is set to feature dozens of games as a part of its core objective. It will commence on September 12, 2025, and it will involve defending your neighborhood in Tagtown against other players by forming your very own crew. As you continue to complete tasks in the featured experiences, your neighborhood will grow, unlocking access to unique prizes.

Ad

Band together with your fellow Robloxians and try to expand your Tagtown neighborhood as much as possible in this co-opetition.

Every game featured in Roblox The Takeover

Official key art for The Takeover (Image via Roblox)
Official key art for The Takeover (Image via Roblox)

So far, 26 Roblox games have confirmed their involvement in The Takeover. These experiences are listed below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Bayside High School
  • Boomstick Football
  • Carry an Egg
  • Dig
  • Dig the Backyard
  • Dragon Adventures
  • Dress to Impress
  • Dungeon Heroes
  • easiest game ever
  • Gym Star Simulator
  • Musical Chairs
  • My Little Pony RP
  • Pixel Blade
  • Pressure
  • Redcliff City RP
  • Regretevator
  • Savannah Life
  • S.E.W.H. (Something Evil Will Happen)
  • Slap Battles
  • SpongeBob Tower Defense
  • Superstar Racers
  • Tennis: Zero
  • The Survival Game
  • Tower Defense Simulator
  • Tower Defense X
  • Weird Gun Game

These titles revealed their involvement in the event through posts on their social media handles and Roblox event pages. We will continue to update this list as the roster of games featured in The Takeover expands. The final list of games will be fully revealed by September 12, 2025, the launch day of the event.

Ad

This guide includes every piece of information revealed about The Takeover thus far.

About Roblox The Takeover

Ad

The Takeover is a Roblox event that is all about banding together with other players to defend your turf from other crews.

Revealed at the Roblox Developers Conference 2025, this event sees players participating in a setting that is simultaneously cooperative and competitive. This makes it a departure from previous events of its kind, where tasks were mostly focused on solo play.

Robloxians must form a crew and occupy a neighborhood in Tagtown, the featured event area, where they must try to expand their turf. The ultimate goal is to maximize the area occupied by a crew’s neighborhood by taking over other teams’ territories.

Ad

The Takeover will last until September 22, 2025, ending exactly 10 days after its launch. Players will only be able to earn unique prizes during this timeframe, making it important to participate in a timely fashion.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Roblox The Takeover

When will The Takeover event start?

The Takeover will begin on September 12, 2025.

How long will The Takeover event last?

Ad

The Takeover will last 10 days, ending on September 22, 2025.

What is Roblox The Takeover event about?

The Takeover event is described as a co-opetition, where participants must form crews and expand their neighborhood by taking over others’ territories.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications