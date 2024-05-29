Logo Block Race: A Beginner's Guide

Logo Block Race is a fun and innovative take on the Statues (or Red Light-Green Light) concept. In this game, players must locate the nearest block with a logo on top and stand on it before the timer runs out. The game has many customization features, is extremely straightforward, and is surprisingly fun to play alone or with a group of friends.

However, the absence of an in-game tutorial may make it difficult for beginners to comprehend this title's mechanics. This guide aims to simplify all aspects of Logo Block Race in an effort to make things easier for newbies to understand.

Logo Block Race: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

The Voting area in Logo Block Race (Image via Roblox)

Once you load into the game, you must wait for the ongoing round to end. However, if you're lucky, you can start playing right after voting for the logo theme or category you want to be used in the match. In the latter scenario, all players will be teleported to the logo-themed race track after everyone's cast their votes. Then, once the three-second timer runs out, the race will start.

In the competition, Robloxians are given ample time to locate a tile that corresponds to the logo shown at the top of their screens. Once you spot one that matches the logo, you must make your way to the tile before the timer runs out. If you fail to do this or end up standing on a different title, you will get eliminated.

Gameplay screenshot from Logo Block Race (Image via Roblox)

The logos are randomly chosen from different categories. The Restaurant category features McDonalds, KFC, Subway, and many more like them. The Games category includes Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and others, whereas the Random bucket is reserved for true aficionados, who wish to challenge themselves.

How to play Logo Block Race

Official cover for Logo Block Race (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians earn Wins and Gems upon finishing a race, but the amount of Wins and Gems goes up significantly when the player secures the first, second, or third place. These currencies can be used to acquire new and trendy cosmetics. The cosmetic items featured in Logo Block Race include but aren't limited to Effects, Gears, Trails, and Pets.

Logo Block Race also boasts a Morphing feature, where Robloxians can morph into their favorite YouTuber's Roblox skin. The content creatures whose skins are available in this title include Flamingo, ItsFunneh, DenisDaily, Kreekcraft, GamingWithKev, and many others.

The in-game shop in Logo Block Race (Image via Roblox)

These are the basic keyboard controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space - Press this key to jump over tiles in the game.

Press this key to jump over tiles in the game. Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options in the game.

Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options in the game. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim in the game.

FAQs on Roblox Logo Block Race

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms, including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles.

Are there microtransactions in Logo Block Race?

Yes. There are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does this title receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

