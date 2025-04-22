LootCity Builder codes (April 2025)

Redeeming the latest LootCity Builder codes allows you to influence the RNG outcomes for the better. Previously known as City RNG Tycoon, this Roblox experience lets you build a bustling city with dice rolls. Each roll provides you with a building that you can place on the map or merge with another to increase income. As expected, the odds of acquiring the rarest buildings are low.

The latest LootCity Builder promo codes offer unique dice that boost your RNG luck. The effects of each Lucky Dice last for a single Roll, but you get many of them instantly.

Active LootCity Builder codes

Roll to build a thriving megapolis (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all working codes for Roblox LootCity Builder:

List of active codes in LootCity Builder Code Rewards 91jYns89zp 5 Big Lucky Dice and 2 Super Dice +1500 XyJu95Kmwz 4 Big Lucky Dice 10kLikes 10 Medium Lucky Dice and 2 Big Roll Speed Potions 5kLikes 3 Big Lucky Dice

Expired LootCity Builder codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive LootCity Builder codes. Roblox codes usually expire without any warning from the developers, so it's best to redeem the active ones quickly.

How to redeem Roblox LootCity Builder codes

The code redemption box is at the bottom of the Shop menu (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is just as simple as rolling for buildings in LootCity Builder. Follow these instructions to use the featured active codes:

Launch LootCity Builder on Roblox.

Tap the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu to find the Redeem Codes section.

Enter an active code in the blank text field.

Hit the orange Redeem button to get rewards.

LootCity Builder codes and their importance

Use Lucky Dice to improve the odds of getting rarer buildings (Image via Roblox)

A central gameplay element of LootCity Builder is the RNG system. Random buildings are given to players, and the odds of getting rarer ones are extremely low. However, by using items like Big Lucky Dice, Medium Lucky Dice, and Super Dice +1500, you can improve your chances of rolling for the best buildings.

The time taken for Rolls can also be reduced in the game by utilizing Big Roll Speed Potions, although their effects last only five minutes.

LootCity Builder code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in LootCity Builder (Image via Roblox)

Any inaccuracy in the letter casing can cause a code redemption attempt to fail in LootCity Builder.

To claim rewards without any hassle, match your inputted uppercase and lowercase letters with the active codes provided in this article. Alternatively, start copying and pasting codes directly into the game's text box. This is the best method for code redemptions since it prevents errors that arise from incorrect letter casing and typographical mistakes.

Where to find new LootCity Builder codes

To keep track of the latest codes, check the Roblox page of LootCity Builder. The developer lists them under the game description section for player convenience.

You can also join the TPOC Studios Discord server to get official announcements, chat with fellow players, and report any bugs you find in the game.

FAQs on LootCity Builder codes

Which code gives Super Dice +1500 in Roblox LootCity Builder?

The code 91jYns89zp can be redeemed to get 2 Super Dice +1500 and 5 Big Lucky Dice in the city-building game.

How many times can a single code be redeemed in LootCity Builder?

Each LootCity Builder code can be redeemed only once by a Roblox account.

When are codes for LootCity Builder released?

Developer TPOC Studios drops new freebies for LootCity Builder to celebrate milestone completions. To get more of them, upvote the game on Roblox.

