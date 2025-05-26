Lootify Summer Event Part 2 guide

Lootify is currently celebrating the arrival of summer with a Summer Event called Tide Festival. The second part of this limited-time event was introduced on May 16, 2025, adding new elements like Altar Powers, Deep-Sea Threats, and Treasure Surges. It presents an opportunity for players to earn some of the best items in the game, raising their power level to new heights.

Here’s what you need to know about the Summer Event Part 2 in Lootify.

Altar Powers and Tide Treasure Hunt

The Summer Event portal (Image via Roblox)

The three major content introductions with Summer Event Part 2 are the Altar Powers, Deep-Sea Threats, and Treasure Surges. Altar Powers are statues that you can find on the event island, where spending ICE PART grants you major stat bonuses.

These boosts include Move Speed Boost, Attack Speed Boost, and Cooldown Reduction. Note that only some of these will remain active permanently, while others will expire when the event ends. So, consider checking the Altars for their effects and duration before spending your ICE PART for a boost.

Tide Festival also offers the Tide Treasure Hunt, a random event that spawns Bronze and Golden Chests on the event island. By opening the Bronze Chest, you can receive Coins and EXP, making it the less desirable of the two.

The Golden Chest, on the other hand, has a higher chance of granting you high-rarity items. It can also drop a Game Pass Ticket, giving you free access to a premium game pass from the in-game shop.

Abyssal Invaders

Summer Event lobby (Image via Roblox)

Abyssal Invaders can be encountered in the event area, including new Elite enemy types. Expect to encounter Murloc Horde, Jellyfish Parasites, and Corrupted Murloc Commander while exploring the Tide Festival.

These are quite powerful and boast unique battle effects like on-contact stamina drain that make it challenging to fight them. As such, it’s important to prepare accordingly for the threat they pose.

Incidentally, the Tide Festival Part 2 update also raised the game’s level limits, so you can train accordingly. The new level cap is 4,985, while the highest Rebirth level is 52. Furthermore, high-rarity equipment scaling has also been adjusted to be impacted significantly by your level.

So, level up as much as you can and take on these fearsome foes to earn rare loot that may end up being some of the rarest items in the game.

FAQs

When will the Summer Event end in Lootify?

The Summer Event is scheduled to end on June 6, 2025.

How to get Golden Chests in Lootify

Golden Chests are exclusive to the Summer Event lobby, where they spawn randomly anywhere in the event area.

Is Lootify free to play?

Yes, the game is available to play for free without any required Robux purchases.

