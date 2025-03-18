Lucky Event location in Fisch

The Lucky Event is currently live in Fisch, allowing you to catch some of the rarest fish for Clover McRich. This event doesn’t have a fixed location on the map, so you must track it down to complete Clover McRich’s quest. As a quest-giver NPC, he offers you various rewards, including a new fishing rod, if you collect five Lucky Event fish for him.

Since the Lucky Event spawns every ten minutes, you can always spare some time to find its location. However, knowing specific coordinates can make the search much easier. In this article, we have listed out some locations where the Lucky Event spawns in Fisch.

Where to find the Lucky Event in Fisch?

Currently, there are only a handful of places where Lucky Event can spawn. To find them, you will need a GPS device, as we will be mentioning the coordinates. This will make tracking them much easier.

The Lucky Event abundance (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, below are all the locations where you can find the Lucky Event in this Roblox experience:

On the left side of Moosewood (XYZ: 565, 130, 792)

On the right side of Moosewood (XYZ: 600, 130, -400)

In the front side of Moosewood (XYZ: -125, 130, 230)

Next to the Arch, close to the Statue of Sovereignty (XYZ: 615, 130, -1450)

Behind the Mushgrove Swamp (XYZ: 1975, 130, -1460)

In front of Ancient Isle (XYZ: 3640, 130, 295)

Next to Snowcap Island (XYZ: 4435, 130, 2360)

Near Snowcap Island (XYZ: 3645, 130, 1660)

A Lucky Event abundance appears as a small island with a hat glowing on top of it. Based on the color of this hat, a unique fish will spawn here. Since the event features five different fish, there are five hat colors.

Below are the hat colors and the respective fish spawn in this event:

Red Hat: Rowdy McCharm

Rowdy McCharm Orange Hat: O'Mango Goldgrin

O'Mango Goldgrin Yellow Hat: Sunny O'Coin

Sunny O'Coin Blue Hat: Blarney McBreeze

Blarney McBreeze Purple Hat: Plumrick O'Luck

The Rowdy McCharm fish (Image via Roblox)

To catch these fishes, you can use the following table that contains their favorite weather, season, bait, etc.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Sunny O'Coin Rain None Spring Lucky O'Mango Goldgrin Rain None Spring Lucky Plumrick O'Luck Rain None Spring Lucky Blarney McBreeze Rain None Spring Lucky Rowdy McCharm Rain None Spring Lucky

Catching all of the above fish and bringing them to Clover McRich at Moosewood will give you rewards like x30 Lucky Bait, a Clover Bobber, a Lucky Savior title, and a Shamrock Rod.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How often does a Lucky Event spawn in Fisch?

The Luck Event spawns every ten minutes on a random location on the server.

How many fish are there in the Lucky Event in Fisch?

You can catch five exclusive fish from the Lucky Event, which includes Rowdy McCharm, O'Mango Goldgrin, Sunny O'Coin, Blarney McBreeze, and Plumrick O'Luck.

How to get the Shamrock Rod in Fisch

You can get the Shamrock Rod by completing Clover McRich's quest in Moosewood.

