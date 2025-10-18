Lumber INC codes (October 2025)

  • home icon
By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Oct 18, 2025 19:21 GMT
Get your rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)
Lumber INC codes are now available to redeem in-game. This Roblox simulation title lets players step into the role of a lumberjack, chopping trees, loading timber, and delivering it to the sawmill to earn money. Progression comes from upgrading axes to chainsaws and vehicles to haul larger loads. Codes provide cash and rewards that help accelerate upgrades and expand your timber business more efficiently

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Lumber INC. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Lumber INC are issued.

All Lumber INC codes (Active)

Grab in-game rewards (Image via Roblox)
Currently, here are the codes you can use in-game to claim rewards.

List of active Lumber INC codes
CodesRewards
2KLikes!2,000 Cash
Halloween252,500 Cash
Inactive Lumber INC codes

The codes listed below have expired and can no longer be redeemed.

List of inactive Lumber INC codes
CodesRewards
5KLIKESFree Cash
1Mvisits!Free Cash
How to redeem Lumber INC codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:

  1. Sign in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for and launch Lumber INC and wait for it to load.
  3. Once fully loaded, the avatar is summoned in the common area.
  4. Click the Shopping Cart icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
  5. Enter a valid code into the text box at the bottom.
  6. Click the Check Mark to claim your rewards instantly and upgrade your tools and vehicles faster.

The in-game Cash balance is immediately updated. You may immediately use the cash to start making strategic purchases.

Why are codes important in Lumber INC?

Codes provide in-game cash to upgrade axes and chainsaws, boosts that speed up cutting and transporting timber, and sometimes special items or bonuses that enhance vehicle capacity.

These rewards allow you to haul more logs per trip, purchase better tools and trucks, and advance through the game faster, making it easier to expand and optimize your logging business.

Lumber INC code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Manually typing codes can lead to errors due to extra spaces, incorrect capitalization, or typos. To avoid this, copy the code directly from the source and paste it into the redemption box in the game. This ensures accuracy and increases the chances of a successful redemption.

Where to find the latest codes in Lumber INC

Discord link (Image via Discord)
To keep up with the latest Lumber INC codes, check the game’s official homepage regularly. For early code releases, real-time updates, and exclusive announcements, join the official Lumber INC Discord server and follow its dedicated channels. You may also follow the game developer, @DutchDevelop on X.com.

FAQs on Lumber INC codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Lumber INC?

Each Lumber INC code can be redeemed once per Roblox account.

What is the latest code in Lumber INC?

The latest active code is "Halloween25", which can be redeemed for some free in-game cash.

When do the codes expire in Lumber INC?

Lumber INC codes can expire at any time, and the developers do not provide advance notice.

