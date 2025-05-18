Magic Heroes codes (May 2025)

Any player can begin their journey by redeeming Magic Heroes codes. This exploration and action game challenges you to build strength, master magic, and overcome tough challenges. While it may seem simple at first, the gameplay can be difficult. To that end, using Magic Heroes codes gives you free items to get a head start and stay ahead of your friends.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Magic Heroes. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Magic Heroes are issued.

All Magic Heroes codes (Active)

Start your daily quests (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is only one active code in the game. As new codes are released, they will be listed here:

List of active Magic Heroes codes Codes Rewards MagicHeroes 500 Skulls

Inactive Magic Heroes codes

There are no expired codes in the game at the moment. Once any of the active ones expire, they will be listed here.

How to redeem Magic Heroes codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:

Log in to Roblox and find Magic Heroes. Launch the game and wait for it to load. You can skip the wait. After your avatar appears in the safe zone, click the yellow Shop icon on the middle left side of the screen. Click the codes icon to open the redemption tab. Enter the code in the text box and click the redeem button.

The reward will be added to your account instantly, completing the process.

Why are codes important in Magic Heroes?

Codes are important in Magic Heroes because they provide skulls, which are used to upgrade your hero’s strength, endurance, and knowledge.

Magic Heroes code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Always make sure to copy and paste the code to ensure the uppercase and lowercase letters are exact. Include all numbers and special characters, as they are vital parts of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Magic Heroes?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find codes published in the game’s official private Discord server. Sometimes, developers also share codes on the game’s homepage for easy access.

FAQs on Magic Heroes codes

Are there free Magic Heroes codes for Spells?

No, there are no free codes for spells at the moment. Only one code for skulls is available, but spell codes might be released in the future.

When do the codes expire in Magic Heroes?

The expiration dates for codes have not been announced, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the next Magic Heroes codes coming?

New codes may be released when the game gets more likes, during special events, or with game updates.

