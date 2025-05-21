Medusa Anime Vanguards: How to summon, Evolve requirements, and more

Anime Vanguards features various characters from the anime series Fate/Stay Night. Medusa is among its roster of units from the aforementioned series, and she specializes in leaving enemies petrified. She provides support for the team in the form of enemy debuffs, applying bleed with attacks, and halting them in their tracks with her Mystic Gaze.

This guide provides details on Medusa, including her abilities, evolution requirements, and acquisition process.

Everything you need to know about Medusa in Anime Vanguards

How to summon and Evolution

Medusa on the Special Summon banner (Image via Roblox)

Medusa is available as a Mythic unit on the Special Summon banner, requiring you to spend Gems to get her. Mythic units have a combined pull rate of 0.5%, making her pull rate 0.3% of this pool. Once you acquire her, she can be evolved into Medusa (Gorgon) with the right set of Evolution items.

Medusa’s Evolution process requires you to score 5,000 takedowns with the character. This can be challenging since she is not a dedicated damage dealer, but it can be managed by completing early Story stages. Once you’ve done so, collect the following items before approaching the Evolution station to finalize the process:

1x Gorgon’s Blindfold

30x Green Essence

10x Yellow Essence

15x Purple Essence

3x Pink Essence

10x Red Essence

2x Rainbow Essence

15,000x Gold

Abilities and ideal Traits

Evolve station (Image via Roblox)

As Medusa (Gorgon), she can make use of two passive abilities, both of which are geared toward debuff-based support. The first is Vampiric Lineage, available to her base and evolved states. This passive allows her to apply Bleed equal to 30% of her damage to the enemies. For each stack of any status ailment on a particular foe, she can gain 10% additional damage for a maximum of 30%.

Her second ability is Mystic Gaze, the signature ability of the Greek mythological figure. Medusa can petrify enemies, and if she does so successfully, she reduces her own SPA by 2%. Her SPA reduction effects max out at 10%, allowing her to apply additional Bleed stacks or petrify more enemies.

Landing as many attacks as possible is the most important game plan with Medusa. As such, you may want to get Traits that reduce SPA. This makes Ethereal, Monarch, Blitz, and Solar the best Traits for her.

FAQs

How to get Medusa in Anime Vanguards

Medusa is obtainable by performing summons on the Special Summon banner.

What role does Medusa fulfill in Anime Vanguards?

Medusa is primarily a support unit that petrifies enemies and applies Bleed stacks upon them.

Is Anime Vanguards playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no additional premium cost.

