Mega Mech Tycoon codes (April 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Apr 12, 2025 06:50 GMT
Mega Mech Tycoon loading screen
Redeem the latest codes to get Gold and several boosts (Image via Roblox)

Mega Mech Tycoon codes grant rewards that help you rapidly develop your in-game empire. This Roblox experience by Sand Shark Games combines base building with mecha battles. Gold production can be increased by purchasing droppers, and you can then use the in-game currency to unlock robots, facilities, and new floors.

The process of getting Gold can be frustratingly slow at the beginning, but you can get it instantly by redeeming the latest codes in Mega Mech Tycoon. Additionally, you can get free boosts for speeding up your progress.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Mega Mech Tycoon codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Mega Mech Tycoon codes

There are several active codes for Roblox Mega Mech Tycoon, allowing you to get a head start in the game. Keep in mind that each code can be redeemed only once.

List of active codes in Mega Mech Tycoon
CodeRewards
10k
100,000 Gold (latest)
race
2x Speed for 15 minutes
experience
2x Star Points for 15 minutes
fourleaf
2x Luck for 15 minutes
luck2x Luck
fast2x Speed
speedy2x Speed
cash40,000 Gold
jackpot
2x Gold and 2x Luck for 10 minutes
superhero
2x Gold, x2 Damage, and x2 Health
money
2x Gold for 10 minutes
healthy
x2 Health for 15 minutes
boost
2x Damage and 2x Star Points for 10 minutes
mechs
2x Gold for 10 minutes
Expired Mega Mech Tycoon codes

The following code no longer provides any rewards when redeemed:

List of inactive codes in Mega Mech Tycoon
CodeRewards
4MIL
Free rewards
How to redeem Roblox Mega Mech Tycoon codes

Hit the Enter button to submit a code (Image via Roblox)
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Mega Mech Tycoon:

  • Launch Mega Mech Tycoon on Roblox.
  • Click on the checkmark icon on the left side of the screen.
  • Type or paste an active code in the Enter code text box.
  • Hit the green Enter button to submit a code.
  • If the code is valid, the obtainable rewards will be shown on the screen. Click Claim to finish the code redemption process and receive rewards.

Mega Mech Tycoon codes and their importance

Use Coins to get Pets (Image via Roblox)
The latest Mega Mech Tycoon codes provide in-game currency and different boosts to help you progress in the game faster. The bonus Coins can be used to get health-increasing Pets after you have purchased droppers and upgrades for your tycoon. Later, you can unlock elevators and more floors, thereby getting access to more Egg purchases and powerful robots.

Fully developing your base can take several days, but you can enhance the benefits from your daily grinding sessions by strategically using Gold and Star Points boosts. The Luck boost can be used to get rarer Eggs from the gacha. Meanwhile, you can activate Health and Damage boosts to increase your chances of winning the mecha battles.

Mega Mech Tycoon code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The &quot;Invalid code&quot; issue in Mega Mech Tycoon (Image via Roblox)
Roblox codes for Mega Mech Tycoon must be entered precisely in the redemption box. If there are typos or unnecessary spaces in your inputs, the game will prohibit the code redemption attempt.

You can prevent such issues by double-checking codes or by copying and pasting the active ones into the text box. If the error persists, you may have been late in utilizing a code, and it may have expired.

Where to find new Mega Mech Tycoon codes

Join the Sand Shark Games Discord server to stay informed about the latest codes for this game.

Additionally, keep an eye on the Roblox description page of Mega Mecha Tycoon, given that the developer often updates it to reveal new codes alongside special events.

FAQs on Mega Mech Tycoon codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Mega Mech Tycoon?

10klikes is the newest code for this Roblox tycoon experience.

When will more codes be released for Mega Mech Tycoon?

Codes for Mega Mech Tycoon are typically released when the developer updates the experience and when it reaches new milestones.

When do the active codes for Mega Mech Tycoon expire?

The expiration dates of codes are set by developer Sand Shark Games. However, they don't usually reveal the specific dates on their social channels, meaning that they could be deactivated unexpectedly.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
