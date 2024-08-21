Meme Sea: How To Get Sussy Orb

Meme Sea offers an interesting opportunity for Robloxians to pick teams between iconic meme characters and fight others on the huge map. The developer makes new additions to keep the game relevant for new and old players. The Sussy Orb is the latest item players can use to summon a boss fight. However, obtaining this orb can be slightly challenging.

Here's a brief guide to help you find and obtain the Sussy Orb in the game and fight the boss.

How to get your hands on the Sussy Orb in Meme Sea

The Sussy Orb can be found by defeating specific enemies (Image via Roblox)

The Sussy Orb can be used to summon the Level 1550 Raid Boss named Lord Sus. This Among Us-inspired boss is worth defeating thanks to the various items it drops.

Follow these steps on how to obtain this item in the game:

Launch the game and visit the Sus Island.

Go to any part of the map and start looking for the enemies called Red Sus or the Sus Ducks. Defeating either of them has a 5% chance of dropping the Sussy Orb.

The Sus Ducks are in the middle of the Sus Island since they have a shorter spawn cycle. AoE attacks are recommended to finish off the enemies quickly to save time and get the desired drop in haste.

Focus on the Sus Ducks which spawn at Town Square to efficiently farm the orb.

You will obtain many Sussy Orbs if you follow these instructions. Despite the 5% drop rate, the enemies are relatively easy to defeat hence the chance to obtain the item is good.

Where do Sussy Orbs come into play?

Use the Sussy Orb to summon Lord Sus (Image via Roblox)

As stated, Sussy Orbs can be used to summon the Lord Sus Raid Boss. This is a slightly challenging boss since it belongs to Level 1550 and has 460,000 HP. Hence, new players will have a lot of difficulty against it. After you defeat a couple of Red Sus or the Sus Ducks and obtain the orbs, you are all set to meet the boss.

To do so, simply follow these instructions:

Collect a Sussy Orb and head over to the Forgotten Island.

Locate the Sus Alter and offer the Orb.

As soon as you do so, Lord Sus will appear and the Raid fight will begin.

Note that Lord Sus has two main attacks: a giant falling sword and a basic close-range attack. Defeating Lord Sus will give you the general items, and it has a 5% chance of dropping the Purple Katana and a 10% chance of dropping the Sus Pals accessory.

FAQs about Meme Sea

How much health does Lord Sus have in Meme Sea?

The boss has a massive 460,000 HP.

What is the drop rate of Sussy Orb in Meme Sea?

The orb has a mere 5% drop rate.

Which enemy drops Sussy Orb in Meme Sea?

You must defeat Sus Ducks and Red Sus to obtain this item in the game.

