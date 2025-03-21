Merge Titan Army Codes (March 2025)

Robloxians can use the featured Merge Titan Army codes to claim free Damage Potions and Coin Potions. In this Skibidi Toilet-themed title, players start with a basic Titan and build an army from that singular unit. Although Titans help players take down Toilets of different sizes and powers, players need as much help as they can get.

This article provides information about the current codes in Merge Titan Army, including how to use and redeem them, along with other additional yet useful details.

All Merge Titan Army codes [Active]

Active codes for Merge Titan Army (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Merge Titan Army offer Coins Potions, Damage Potions, and other useful rewards. All of these codes are fairly new, therefore, none of them risk becoming inactive any time soon.

List of Active Codes for Merge Titan Army Release 2x Damage Potion (New) Welcome 2x Coins Potion Like600 2x Coins Potion Helicopter 2x Damage Potion

Inactive Merge Titan Army codes

At this time, there are no expired or inactive codes for Merge Titan Army. If any of the currently active codes do not work, a list of the invalid codes will be provided below.

How to redeem Merge Titan Army codes

Redeem codes in Merge Titan Army (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Merge Titan Army:

Press the "Settings" icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

text box. Hit the "Claim" button to redeem an active code in Merge Titan Army.

Codes for Merge Titan Army and their importance

As mentioned earlier, active codes in the Merge Titan Army provide Coins Potions, Damage Potions, and other crucial items as newer codes become available. Coins Potions help double the amount of coins one obtains after defeating enemy Toilets. Damage Potions help double the amount of damage dealt to enemies. Both these items can be equipped by clicking on the Shop icon and scrolling down to Potions.

Merge Titan Army code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Merge Titan Army (Image via Roblox)

To avoid seeing the "Invalid Code" error message while playing the game, it's important to ensure you don’t redeem any incorrect codes. A reliable method to achieve this is by carefully copying and pasting the codes during the redemption process, ensuring accuracy at every step. Double-checking your entries can significantly reduce the chances of making mistakes.

Where to find more Merge Titan Army codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the official Discord server for the game to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for Merge Titan Army. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Merge Titan Army codes

What is the latest Merge Titan Army code?

"Release" is the latest active code in Merge Titan Army. Redeeming it grants a 2x Damage Potion.

Which codes in Merge Titan Army can be redeemed for Coins Potions?

"Welcome" and "Like600" are the codes that offer free Coins Potions upon being redeemed.

Are free Potions useful in Merge Titan Army?

Yes, Potions can be used to double the number of coins obtained or the damage dealt, depending on the specific potion used. They also make unlocking better Titans and worlds easier in Merge Titan Army.

