Midas Rod Fisch: Stats, how to get, and more

Fisch lets you collect various rods to catch different fish species across the seas and sell them to the merchant. The selection of fishing rods is quite diverse, with each offering a different set of stats and chance for a mutation. However, if you’re looking for the Midas mutation, look no further than the Midas Rod. This fishing rod has a high chance of applying the aforementioned mutation and can be purchased from the Traveling Merchant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Midas Rod in Fisch.

Overview and acquisition method

Traveling Merchant notification (Image via Roblox)

The Midas Rod is a fishing rod available for purchase from the Traveling Merchant for 55,000 C$ — making it a rather expensive rod for the stats it offers. This implement requires you to wait for the Traveling Merchant to spawn, which has a random chance of happening on any island in the game. Once the Merchant appears — you only have a limited time before he disappears and you lose the chance to nab the tool.

This rod’s specialty is that it has a 60% chance of applying the Midas Mutation on a caught fish. This mutation turns the fish into gold — effectively doubling its value, and giving you extra cash when you sell it. The modification is exclusive to this rod and there is no other way to amplify the odds at the moment.

Stats and Enchantment recommendations

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Midas Rod features fairly balanced stats — with a high load capacity of 4,000 kg — but its resilience is -20%, making it a fragile tool. It boasts a Lure Speed of 60%, which makes it a rather fast rod for quick fish farming. Additionally, the rod features a small Luck boost of 10% — which can be decent if you aim to fish without seeking specific fish species.

If you purchase this rod, you can attempt to mend its shortcomings with Enchantments. Enchantments like Divine, Hasty, and Resilient can smooth over its flaws to a degree, improving its Luck, Lure Speed, and Resilience ratings, respectively.

You can seek out these Enchantments by visiting the Keeper’s Altar under the Statue of Sovereignty.

FAQs

How to get the Midas Rod in Fisch

The Midas Rod can be bought from the Traveling Merchant for 55,000 C$.

Where does the Traveling Merchant spawn in Fisch?

The Traveling Merchant can randomly spawn on any of the islands in the game, which the experience will notify you of.

What is the Midas Rod good for in Fisch?

The Midas Rod specializes in applying the eponymous Mutation, making it so that the caught fish has a 60% chance to turn gold.

